The third grade teachers for the Denison Community School (DCS) District’s 50/50 two-way dual language program have been selected and plans are being made for the third year of the program, which will begin this fall.
Dual language students spend half of their time being instructed in English and half in Spanish.
In 2018, the first year of the program, kindergarten and first grade students took part.
Second grade classes were added in the fall of 2019.
The addition of third grade classes continues the goal of adding classrooms in the higher grades as the initial group of students advances.
Katie Pick, who currently teaches fourth grade classes, will be the third grade teacher for the English side of the program in the fall.
Kim Garcia, a 2013 Denison High School (DHS) graduate, will teach the Spanish side. Garcia worked for a time as a DCS teacher’s associate and received an education degree from the University of Northern Iowa in December.
“She student taught here this fall with one of the dual language Spanish teachers, which was great experience for her to have,” said Heather Langenfeld, DCS director of elementary school improvement.
Langenfeld is currently gearing up to meet with parents interested in enrolling their children in the kindergarten classes this fall.
Meetings will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at noon and 6 p.m. in the library at the 20th Street Elementary School.
“The meetings are for parents to come and learn more about the program and for them to be able to ask questions,” she said.
Parents will be able to take a look at the classrooms where the program takes place.
“We’d like to give them the opportunity to pop into a classroom and see what it looks like or what their child would experience,” Langenfeld said.
Parents who come to the noon meeting will be able to see classes in progress; those who come in the evening will be able to visit the classrooms and see the learning environment.
Langenfeld said the students who have been in the program since the beginning are making good progress.
“Especially in the Spanish room, they are understanding a lot more and are able to speak back to the teacher in Spanish,” she said. “Their reading and writing is coming along.”
Langenfeld plans to start comparing data about the kids in the program to data about those not in the program.
Research shows that kids in dual language programs score higher than their peers, she said.
“Now that we’ve had some of the kids in the program for two years, in the next few weeks we’ll start pulling some of that data to find out how they are doing compared to others,” she said.
A year from now, the plan will be to add two fourth grade teachers to the program.
“We’ve been working with colleges to identify some potential student teachers who could come back and work with us,” Langenfeld said. “We’re always keeping an eye on kids who have gone off from our school into college that potentially want to come back here. We’re having a lot of success finding teachers that way.”
Finding teachers was one of the challenges she recognized at the beginning of the program.
“It’s exciting for me because we’re at the point now where I have two handfuls of students that I can think of that are in education programs and are interested in coming back to work with the dual language program, so that makes staffing a lot easier.”
Langenfeld doesn’t expect to make any major changes to the first and second grade classes at the end of the second year.
“We’ll just make some small tweaks to instruction and reflect back on how we can do things a little bit differently in the coming year,” she said.
The dual language group is always looking for input from schools with similar programs elsewhere.
Several of the teachers attended the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the last week of February.
They attended sessions at the conference and visited bilingual schools.
“It was a good opportunity for them to go and hear what the other dual language teachers have heard and been a part of the last few years,” Langenfeld said.
She expects to have plenty of parents and students interested in the program to fill the next kindergarten group.
“In fact, we’ve had enough in the past that we could fill four classrooms,” Langenfeld said.
Interest forms are due back to the school by May 1.
“We’ll go through the lottery process as we’ve done in the past then they’ll be notified if they get into the program or not by May 15,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.