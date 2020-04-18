Denison Community Schools Superintendent Mike Pardun asked school board members to be supportive and flexible with learning options brought about by education’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked if there is anything school administrators wanted from the board, Pardun pointed out that the district is doing a voluntary continuous learning process at this point, and envisioned how e-learning could be used beyond the pandemic so that a student doesn’t have to miss a day of learning.
“We also know this is a virus that probably is not going away until there’s actually a vaccine,” he added. “We just don’t know what it looks like in a month or two months or even five or six month from now, so I told the administrators we need to continue to move down the path of being able to have PK-12 required online learning.”
The superintendent said the district is not at that point today and that most districts are not.
“Maybe our high school will test the waters in a few weeks. We’ll see, but that needs to be our ultimate goal,” Pardun continued. “I ask you to continue to think about your support for that.”
He said, for example, some states allow e-learning on snow days. Pardun thinks Iowa should be among those states.
“Couldn’t kids still go to school on an e-learning day? Currently in Iowa, that’s not necessarily allowed, but I think this whole thing (the response to the pandemic) could be changing that e-learning landscape for the state, and certainly for our district it has.”
He said e-learning could be used for situations other than snow days, including e-learning delivered individually to a student who can’t be at school because of a long-term care situation.
Kris Rowedder, the school board chairperson, seemed open to the idea.
“I think that what’s happening to the nation is going to change how society operates going forward,” she said. “Businesses are finding out how much remote work they can do. I think it’s going to change the landscape for everything.”
