As of Monday, five more presumptive positive cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Iowa, bringing the total to eight cases.
The first three cases had been reported as of Sunday.
All eight of the cases are related to travel. Seven of the individuals live in Johnson County and one lives in Pottawattamie County.
All eight individuals are recovering at home in isolation, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The three cases reported on Sunday were all in Johnson County. The IDPH said one person was middle aged (41-60 years old) and two were older adults (61-80 years old).
Two had underlying health conditions and the other did not.
All three were part of a cruise in Egypt, the IDPH said.
Locally, Kim Fineran, public health director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, recommended taking the preventative measures that a person should take for any respiratory virus:
- Frequently wash hands with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes with the elbow, upper arm or tissue
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Stay home when sick
She added that if someone suspects they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 to call before they go to the doctor to prevent spreading the virus to the emergency room or waiting areas in the clinic.
Fineran said the Crawford County Healthcare Preparedness Coalition would be meeting today (Tuesday, March 10) to discuss preparedness activities.
While COVID-19 is capturing most of the headlines, influenza activity is high in the United States and is expected to continue for weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fineran reminded people that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine.
About the new cases reported on Monday
The four new cases in Johnson County reported on Monday are all older adults.
All of them had been on the same cruise in Egypt.
The individual in Pottawattamie County is a middle-aged adult and had recently traveled to California.
After the new cases were reported on Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to authorize state agencies to use resources, including personnel, equipment and facilities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
The proclamation activated the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.
Read updates about COVID-19 at www.DBRnews.com and in Friday’s Denison Bulletin.
