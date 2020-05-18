The Test Iowa site at Denison MIddle School will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, May 22, according to the schedule on coronavirus.iowa.gov.
It is one of eight Test Iowa sites currently in operation.
Others are in Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Ottumwa and at Storm Lake High School.
To be tested at a Test Iowa site, go to testiowa.com and take the assessment to see if you are eligible to go to a site to have a test sample taken.
