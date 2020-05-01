In a proclamation released last Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized the resumption of elective surgeries at Iowa hospitals beginning this week.
Reynolds initially ordered elective surgeries to be halted March 26.
Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck said that elective surgeries will not likely resume at CCMH in the near future.
“When you look at the proclamation that came out on Friday from the governor, there were a lot of requirements that have to be met to be able to even think about phasing in elective surgeries,” Muck said.
She noted that elective surgeries are those in which no harm will come to a patient if the surgery is postponed.
“These are surgeries that can wait,” she said.
Urgent surgeries, such as repairing fractures, continue to be performed at CCMH.
Muck has three main concerns about resuming elective surgeries.
“The very first thing I look at is we have to be able to maintain personal protective equipment (PPE) and be ready if we have an outbreak in our community,” she said. “We have to be able to protect our staff.”
An outbreak of COVID-19 in the local area would cause the hospital to use large quantities of the PPE on hand.
CCMH is on allocation for PPE supplies, meaning supplies are limited and orders are not always filled.
“Using PPE for elective cases is irresponsible, at this point,” Muck said.
Her second concern is the requirement that a patient receive a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of surgery.
“Even if you had it done at the State Hygienic Lab, they’re running 48 to 72 hours (to complete the test),” Muck said. “That’s even if you can run it at the State Hygienic Lab because right now they are trying to run tests on people that are sick – not people that are waiting for elective surgery.”
Other labs can take up to a week or more to return test results.
“So we can’t meet the requirement,” she said. “We can’t guarantee a less-than-48-hour negative COVID test prior to a case.”
Her third concern is also about the lack of rapid testing to determine if an individual has COVID-19.
“Some studies are finding that 20 to 30 percent of people with COVID are asymptomatic,” Muck said. “They don’t have a fever or a cough or a sore throat.”
Allowing elective surgeries could mean potentially bringing into the hosptial infected individuals who are not showing symptoms.
“And then you’ve just exposed your surgeon, all of the O.R. staff and other patients in the hospital to COVID when you didn’t need to,” Muck said. “That’s a liability and a risk that I personally am not willing to take with our organization right now.”
The situation must be evaluated week by week, she said.
The availability of in-house testing for COVID-19 may change the situation.
“We have been told by our chemistry analyzer company that we should have tests available here by the middle of May,” she said.
Muck noted that the state and federal governments have talked about the availability of 15-minute and 45-minute COVID-19 testing, but such testing has not been made available at the local level because the supplies are diverted to COVID-19 hotspots.
The middle of May could become the end of May or later, she said.
She noted that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Crawford County in recent days.
“We held firm at six (cases) for quite a while and now we have escalated,” Muck said. “Now is not the time for us to be looking at going back to business as usual.”
