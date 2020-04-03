Matt and Amber Bissen were elated with the birth of their daughter, Elsa Ann, on Tuesday, as any parents would be.
They were also surprised to learn that they had won the Denison 2020 Census Complete County Committee’s “Census Baby” award.
They learned of the award from the nurses at the New Beginnings Birth Center at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).
“I guess we were surprised and shocked,” Amber said. “It was a nice treat. We were already super happy that Elsa was here.”
The “Census Baby” award went to the newest Denison resident born at CCMH the closest to 11:59 p.m. on April 1, the final minute that a child could be born and still counted in the 2020 Census.
Elsa Ann was born at 8:21 a.m. on March 31.
The Bissens had not yet filled out their 2020 Census form, knowing that Elsa was to be delivered by a scheduled C section on Tuesday.
Amber and Matt’s first child, Ben, who will turn two years old on April 21, had also been a C section baby.
Amber said they filled out the census form on Wednesday, which was the official Census Day.
Elsa weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches long at delivery.
The newborn’s first name is based on Amber’s middle name - Elizabeth. Elsa’s middle name is the same as the middle name of others in her family - Matt’s late sister and Amber’s mother.
Matt works at the Denison Municipal Utilities wastewater department. Amber is the 4-8 reading and language arts teacher at Zion Lutheran School.
Amber praised the staff at CCMH and Dr. Karl Hasik, who delivered Elsa.
Elsa’s birth made March 31 a memorable day for the Bissens, and the “Census Baby” award added to the joy.
“We’re happy that Elsa is here,” Amber said.
See an update on this story at www.DBRnews.com and in Tuesday’s Bulletin on the amount of the award and the sponsors.
