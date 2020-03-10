About 12 locations, all but one along the rivers in Denison, will have flood-related debris removed this year.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already provided $29,000 toward the project, which is estimated to cost $39,680.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford told city council members last week that he plans on taking quotes at the end of this month so that they can consider the prices at their first meeting in April.
He explained the estimate is below the threshold required to take competitive bids, a process which would add cost to the project. The city will take competitive quotations as required by its procurement policy.
Crawford does not believe that the quotes would be high enough to require a competitive bidding process. Quotes would have to come in at $9,000 above the estimate for that to occur. In that situation, the city could reject the quotes and ask for competitive bids or change the project so that the quotes would stay below the threshold for competitive bids, he explained.
The project would clean 2,500 to 2,600 cubic yards of silt, mud and debris from ditches and pipes. Crawford said that not all the debris was caused by the flood last March.
The one site that isn’t near the river is a large ditch along North 24th Street.
