Firefighters from six departments battled high temperatures and high winds to save buildings surrounding a grain bin fire that was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was located at 2845 Donna Reed Road, and the call to the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center said the bin was fully engulfed. The temperature was 97 degrees and the wind speed was consistently over 20 miles per hour. According to a Facebook post by Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren, the surrounding buildings and their contents were saved. Firefighters and equipment from the Denison, Manilla, Dow City-Arion, Vail, Westside and Deloit fire departments were called to the scene. The Crawford County Ambulance was also at the site. Photo by DVFD
