Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health posted on its Facebook page today a release about the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a resident of Crawford County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said the individual is an adult 61-80 years of age, and that in order to protect the privacy of the resident and their family, no further information is being given out.
Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health said it has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Crawford County.
“While this is the first confirmed case, this is likely not the last case that we will see, especially as testing for the virus is increase. We encourage all people to make prevention a priority,” said Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.
Prevention actions include the following.
Practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm
Stay home when ill
Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and countertops with an effective cleaner.
Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illnesses. Most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay at home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:
You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), and
Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath has improved), and
At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared
Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reminded people that if they think they may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
For up-to-date information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.
