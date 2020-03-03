The latest television production from Denison native Nathan Stoll will air this Thursday on the Discovery Channel.
Stoll is a 1996 graduate of Denison High School (DHS).
His mother, Marilyn, still lives in Denison. His father, Pat, passed away in 2014.
Stoll Entertainment Inc., his production company, is based in Rye, New York, where he lives.
Building Off the Grid: Hudson Valley Retreat, his newest production, was filmed in Freehold, New York, which is in the Catskill Mountains.
The show features Danish builders Peter and Ashley Jensen, who built a home from compressed straw bale panels.
“The compressed panels came in on a ship from Lithuania,” Stoll said. “They were made in a factory there.”
The home was built from a Scandinavian design.
“They put the straw panels up kind of like Legos,” he said. “The initial build goes very quickly; they were able to have pretty much all the walls up within a day.”
Once the basic structure was assembled, the Jensens’ crew worked night and day and completed the house in about seven weeks.
“It’s a beautiful home,” Stoll said.
The house encompasses only about 900 square feet, but it was built in a way that it can be easily expanded.
It can also be picked up and moved.
The Jensens are promoters of green, eco-friendly building technology.
“Peter is into the green movement in a big way. He says traditional houses use a lot of plastics and things that add to the carbon footprint,” Stoll said. “This home is carbon negative because the straw sucks in CO2 and stores it.”
The home is so well insulated, and the windows so well sealed, that the home can be heated just by the warmth of a few people inside it.
Stoll was the executive producer of the episode, meaning he supervised all aspects of the production.
Stoll and his wife, Bellamy Forrest, and their two children have a house in the Catskill Mountains. A conversation with one of the locals led him to contact the Jensens about their project.
“I reached out to Peter and told him I’m a producer and I make Building Off the Grid,” Stoll said.
“I went over and had dinner with him and he told me about the home he was going to build. It was good timing.”
He shot some footage at the location with the Jensens and then pitched a show about construction of the house to Discovery.
After the Citizen Pictures production crew finished filming the construction of the house, Stoll supervised the various drafts of the edited program, which he did mostly from his Rye, New York, office.
“When the film comes in they edit the footage and then I get in the loop,” he said. “I take a look and send out notes and send it back.”
Building Off the Grid: Hudson Valley Retreat will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on the Discovery Channel.
Another production, Building Off the Grid: Flathead Lake Pontoon, will air in the near future.
“This one is about a builder who built a houseboat in Flathead Lake, Montana, which is a beautiful lake in the mountains,” Stoll said.
Production of that show wrapped up in January.
He found the builder on Facebook and had an initial interview with him over Skype.
Stoll never visited the shooting location in Montana; he let the show runner manage the production.
Construction of the houseboat hit some snags along the way.
“I think, for anybody who goes out to build a home, obstacles come up and deadlines get pushed back,” Stoll said. “His project took longer than expected but he did get it done and it’s a beautiful houseboat.”
An airdate for that episode has not yet been set.
“These are two unique episodes, but they’re both going to deliver and be entertaining,” he said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Building Off the Grid is in its ninth season on Discovery.
Stoll is still waiting to hear if there will be a 10th season.
“If there is, I have lined up a couple building a home in Anchorage, Alaska, next summer,” he said.
“You have to have projects ready and you wait and see what the networks - the buyers - are looking for and then you connect the dots.”
Stoll said his business is based on relationships.
He attended the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans, for unscripted nonfiction television productions, at the end of January to make connections with television networks and production companies throughout the week of the event.
“The more they see you around and see that you’re delivering shows, the more people trust you,” he said. “You build off what you did in the past.”
He and Citizen Pictures are also working together on several more projects.
“I have a lot of other ideas,” Stoll said. “We’ll see what happens.”
