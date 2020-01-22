A mobile home heated only by a propane space heater caught on fire Sunday evening.
The fire call was among five that the Denison Volunteer Fire Department responded to between early Sunday morning and late Monday morning. They battled temperatures slightly below or above zero as well as the fires.
Fortunately, no one was injured at the calls.
At 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at No. 71 Country View Mobile Home Park on Highway 30 east of Denison.
The Denison, Vail, Dow City-Arion and Manilla fire departments were called to the scene.
Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren said the trailer was being heated on the inside by a torpedo-style heater attached to a propane tank and that a space heater was under the trailer next to the water pipes.
The temperature was 1 degree.
A Facebook post by Snowgren said that all occupants were out of the home and that 30 firefighters and two command officers responded. Five engines, a rescue truck and a tanker from the fire departments and an advanced life support ambulance from Crawford County Memorial Hospital were on the scene.
The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday to check on a smoke detector noise at an apartment on 1st Avenue North.
Less than 12 hours later, Denison firefighters responded to a dryer fire at 2nd Avenue South in Denison. The time of the call was 8:25 a.m. The temperature was minus 2 degrees.
Denison firefighters were called to 20 North Main at 11:58 a.m. on Monday to put out a car fire. The fire engulfed the engine and passenger compartment.
The driver of the vehicle, who refused to give her name to the Bulletin and Review, said she had driven from Storm Lake to Denison for an appointment at Pediatric Dentistry, 28 North Main. She and her passengers went to a gas station to get fuel and returned to North Main to wait. The driver said she smelled rubber turning and noticed that fire was dripping from the car. They exited the car and called the fire department.
The first of the five calls was not a fire but a fire alarm at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) that was apparently set off by heat.
Erick Muck, CCMH CEO, explained that the belt to a blower in one of the many air handlers at the hospital broke. Without the blower running, hot water was not circulating through the air handler’s coil and cold air caused six of the coils to freeze.
When a new belt was put on the blower and the air handler was turned back on, all the water in the broken coils shot out.
Muck said maintenance was able to shut off the areas where the coils were and clean up the mess fairly quickly, with little damage done.
She said it could have been much worse.
Muck believes that the heat from the steam tripped the fire alarm.
“It looked like smoke but it was steam in the hallways, all down by the dietary department,” she said, adding that the steam was not near the patient care areas.
Muck said that usually the hospital gets a call back asking if the alarm is legitimate or not.
“This time with the steam, we had no idea,” she explained.
“The staff was top notch,” Muck continued. “They got everything under control and got the cleanup done, and we were ready to serve breakfast in the morning.”
The areas affected were the kitchen, café and some offices.
