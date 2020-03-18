3:05 p.m. March 17
Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed SF 2408, legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Every Iowan has a role to play in limiting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. These measures will fund core services and also give schools the flexibility to keep their students safe.” said Gov. Reynolds. “I appreciate lawmakers working together on legislation that funds key government services and additional emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
SF 2408 Supplemental appropriations and emergency measurers
Supplemental appropriations for Medicaid ($88.98 million)
Supplemental appropriations other health programs ($1.8 million)
Supplemental appropriations for state hygienic lab ($525,000).
Limits some standing appropriations (non-public school transportation, instructional support, AEA funding).
Requires DOM and the LSA to review FY 2020 appropriations and to make appropriations for the first two months of FY 2021.
Transfers: Includes exemptions from transfer rules. EEF: Makes emergency appropriations from the EEF of up to 10% to the DOM for purposes approved by the Governor, through August 31. Includes various repeal dates. Schools: Authorizes the Governor to waive school instructional time requirements for schools that close due to the COVID-19 virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.