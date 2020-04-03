A $10,000 grant from the Crawford County Community Foundation will help the “Ignite Denison” project keep moving forward.
Ignite Denison is a development plan that will turn the Community Room building, next to Denison City Hall, into office space for the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County and a business incubator/accelerator space.
“The Community Foundation from the start has been a fantastic partner,” said CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley. “They have contributed in total $35,000 toward Ignite Denison. We are thrilled to see them come back to the project with another $10,000 of support, which will enable us to keep the project moving and keep employing contractors during these tough times.”
The CDC took ownership of the Community Room building in November 2019.
The building was originally built as Denison’s fire hall.
“We are still waiting to hear back on a handful of other grants and we’ll continue to apply for more,” Blakley said. “The current balance remaining is $90,000 out of a total of $265,000 needed.”
He said he is optimistic that the project can be completed in 2021.
So far, the roof of the building has been replaced and the demolition of the former interior is complete.
The contractor for the project is Reisz Construction of Denison.
“We’re finalizing the layout and working with a structural engineer to get the go-ahead to begin the cutting of stairways and windows,” Blakley said.
“We will then proceed with work equal to the amount of funding from this latest Crawford County Community Foundation grant because those funds must be used within the calendar year.”
Once that work is complete, Blakley said the goal will be to raise the remaining needed funds before proceeding with major additional work.
