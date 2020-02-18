Seven people braved cold temperatures and strong winds on Friday morning to conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for Denison Housing Development LLC. The development is located on North 16th Street, north of Denison High School.
At the February 4 city council meeting, Evan Blakley, executive director the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, said it could be the largest owner-occupied spec housing project in Denison in decades. The housing development will progress in stages and could lead to 45 owner-occupied quality affordable housing units.
Pictured at right are Joe Rueschenberg with Sundquist Engineering; Rachel Desy and Evan Blakley, CDC; Jim Johnson, of Healthy Efficient Homes, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (project developer); Mayor Pam Soseman; Ken Kahl, CDC member; and Terry Crawford, Denison city manager/city engineer. Photo by Gordon Wolf
