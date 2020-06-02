A group of demonstrators held signs and occasionally chanted on Sunday evening in Denison in support of the life of George Floyd and against his manner of death.
The 46-year-old black man from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died the night of May 25 in Minneapolis while in custody of officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s press release on Monday said the cause of Floyd’s death was cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.
The demonstration in Denison, which took place at the intersection of Highway 30 and South Main Street, was planned Saturday night, said Jennifer Bullock and Megan Lange, who were identified by others protesting as the organizers.
“We saw everything that was happening on the news and online, and then Megan messaged me,” said Bullock.
“I asked if we should rally up and protest because we’re in Denison and we’re full of different races and the racism here is awful,” Lange said.
She added that racist comments have been made about her children, who are of mixed race.
Chauvin, 44, who was fired after the incident, had restrained Floyd by placing a knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, including two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was nonresponsive.
Three other Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene were also fired. News reports said the Hennepin County Attorney anticipates charges against them.
Bullock said the charges filed against Chauvin are not severe enough.
Lange believes the charge should be first degree murder, claiming that Chauvin willfully killed Floyd and had the training to know what not to do, but did it anyway.
The statement of probable cause filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office concluded, regarding the defendant’s knee of Floyd’s neck, that “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.”
The demonstration in Denison began at 5 p.m. and was to include a candle ceremony.
“It’s very sad and dishonorable what happened to him (Floyd),” said Bullock. “We’re better than this. We need to be better than this.”
Lange said that the response to the demonstration had been fairly positive.
“We’ve had a lot of support, a lot of honks,” she said. “We’ve had a few here and there that do not support, but that’s OK, too. They have their voices and opinions, and we have ours.”
Lange later posted information on her Facebook page to clear up what she said were some rumors about the demonstration. The rumor that the town was shut down due to rioting and rocks being thrown was untrue, she said.
She wrote that some vehicles drove past multiple times and claimed that one specific motorist, who drove by more than others, threw something at the protectors and also pointed “finger guns” at some of the protesters, and in response one of the protesters threw a water bottle at that individual’s vehicle. Lange wrote that she immediately corrected the issue and that protector left the group. She added that the division was not about Trump.
She also wrote on Facebook to clear up any confusion on the arrest made during the protest. She said an individual was arrested after leaving the group of protesters and going to another group of protesters and having an interaction with them. The police intervened and took that individual into custody for public intoxication. She said several people were pulled over due to their actions of burning out or speeding and hanging out the windows of their vehicles, which she cannot control.
She said these incidents were unfortunate but it did not take away from the support the demonstration had from protesters and law enforcement.
