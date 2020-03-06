Broadway Elementary School students brought their parents and siblings to the building’s classrooms and hallways Tuesday evening for a fun and educational time at the Family Math & Literacy Night.
The theme was “Out of This World,” and the various activities were Google Expeditions, Asteroid Toss, STEM: Space Lander Mission, Reading in Space, Space Craft: Moon Dough; USS Broadway Breakout and a photo booth.
The event included a meal of pulled barbecue pork sandwiches, chips, fruit, dessert and a drink.
