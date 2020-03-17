From Iowa Western Small Business Development Center
COVID-19 WILL affect your business in some way. From employees staying home sick, vendors unable to fill orders, and customers staying away – many of our small businesses could be in trouble. We wanted to let you know we are here to help. We are currently working remotely but are still taking phone and online appointments (zoom or facetime). If you would like to make an appointment click on the link next to Sue https://suepittssbdc.youcanbook.me/ or Michael https://mmiasbdc.youcanbook.me/.
Additionally, we are included a list of resources assist you through this pandemic
Resources for Preparing your Business for COVID-19
• SCORE has written a good comprehensive list for small businesses in preparation for the worse case scenario. How Small Businesses Can Prepare for the Coronavirus.
• OSHA has created Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19
• There are also some Posters you can print and hang in your businesses to help employees and customers understand proper hygiene, etc. Stop Germs Poster
• The Iowa SBDC is a free service for businesses and can offer counseling and one-on-one technical assistance in creating a plan and help with recovering from losses. Contact your local SBDC to make an appointment.
• The National Restaurant Association has a Coronavirus resource Page with resources for Restaurants. They also presented a Preparing For The Coronavirus webinar available on demand.
General Resources for COVID-19
• The CDC recently launched Coronovirus.gov with extensive information for all U.S. residents, not just including business owners.
• The CDC has issued coronavirus guidelines for businesses and is updating them as new developments occur.
• The World Health Organization (WHO) has a coronavirus fact sheet for businesses as well as coronavirus FAQs and resources.
• The Iowa State University Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) has created some lists for small businesses - https://www.ciras.iastate.edu/covid-19/
We will continue to communicate updates and resources regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19. Please feel free to share this resource.
Stay Safe
Sue and Michael
The Iowa Western SBDC assists small businesses and start-ups through business & strategic planning, marketing, growth strategies, financial management, disaster planning and recovery and more.
