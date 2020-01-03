With the holidays over, the Denison Parks & Rec Department is planning activities to break up the winter.
One event – the Great Cardboard Sled Race – will take place next Saturday, January 11.
Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert said the idea for cardboard sled races was generated a little bit off the idea of the cardboard boat races during the community’s “Red, White & Boom!” Independence day celebration.
“I also researched different programs that we can offer during the wintertime,” he added.
The Great Cardboard Sled Race will take place at the old soccer bowl field on the north side of 8th Avenue North (just east of Denison High School).
The sled run will be on the south side of the field.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the races to begin at around 10 a.m.
Saturday, January 18, has been designated as the backup date in the event of a lack of snow, a blizzard or extreme sub-zero temperatures.
Teams of up to three people will be placed in age brackets according to the age of the oldest team member.
Age brackets are the following.
3-7 year old
8-11 year old
12-18 year old
Adults only
Family
Kempfert said sleds with a single rider and two riders can also compete in the races.
He added that two or three sleds will run per heat, depending on the width of the sleds.
The winner in each heat will go to the next round to win the entire age group.
Trophies will be given to the champion and the runner-up in each age bracket.
A “Snow”-boat award will be given to the most attractive or spectacular-looking sled before the races begin.
A Spirit award will be given to the most spirited and/or best organized team. According to information about the races, costumes may help in winning this award.
The entry fee is $10 per sled if the team pre-registers online at Denisonrec.com.
Registration the day of the race will be $15 per sled.
Kempfert said the only materials that can be used to construct a sled are the standard corrugated cardboard that boxes are made of and duct tape.
Cardboard from carpet rolls cannot be used because it is more dense and could benefit a sled.
“We want to have an even playing field,” he said.
A photo showing examples of cardboard sleds can be found under “The Great Cardboard Sled Race” in the programs menu at Denisonrec.com.
Other Parks & Rec activities that will help break up the winter months are water exercises, including the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) aqua classes. Kempfert said toward the end of the month Brianna Nielsen, program coordinator/instructor with Parks & Rec, will again be offering floating yoga classes and floating HIIT classes.
