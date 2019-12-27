“The Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight has always taken veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, but starting this last Veterans Day they are now accepting applications from veterans who served between World War II and Korea and between Korea and Vietnam,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith.
“Prior to that, you had to have at least one day of service during one of those wartime periods.”
Each year, the Honor Flight program arranges for veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials to their service.
Active members of the military services greet the veterans at the memorials.
Volunteers attend to the veterans’ needs during the flight and assist during the visit to the nation’s capital.
Any veteran who served between World War II and the end of the Vietnam War era is now eligible to take the honor flight.
“This is really exciting for the peacetime veterans to go because most of them were drafted and they never got anything because they started during peacetime,” Galbraith said. “They won’t ever get a VA pension; they get VA healthcare and that’s about it. They deserve to have the recognition as much as anyone. I’m very glad that they will be going now on the honor flight.”
World War II and Korean War veterans who served during those wars will receive top priority.
“Right now, any World War II veteran that sends in an application will probably be on the next flight,” Galbraith said. “Then Korea and Vietnam, because of age.”
Honor Flight organizers want to make sure the older veterans are not waiting years to get on a flight, she said.
“They have been taking all World War II and Korea veterans and filling in with Vietnam veterans,” she said. “Now they will be filling in with peacetime veterans.”
Seating on each flight is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each new application is given a number.
“That’s how they get booked on a flight,” Galbraith said. “The longer you wait, the longer it will be to get booked.”
Applications are available in the Veterans Affairs office in the Crawford County Courthouse.
“We’re good about helping them fill it out if they need,” she said. “It’s a simple application.”
The Crawford County Veterans Affairs Office is in charge of raising funds to pay for the flights, which cost about $6,000 per year.
“We’ve been meeting that goal between fundraisers and very generous donations from local businesses, churches and individuals,” Galbraith said.
Mark Gray, commander of the Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 in Denison, manages the funds through the VFW.
Donations toward the flights are tax deductible.
Individuals who want to support the Honor Flight may donate at the Crawford County Veterans Affairs Office in the lower level of the Crawford County Courthouse.
Galbraith may be contacted at 712-263-2720.
She encourages veterans to sign up for the flight.
“Even if you’re just sitting on the fence, you should do it,” she said. “We have veterans who say, ‘Oh, I’ve already been to Washington, D.C. I don’t need to go again.’ But going with your peers is very different than going by yourself or with family.”
Many veterans told her the flight was a wonderful experience.
“Especially for our Vietnam veterans, who never had a homecoming, it gives them that recognition and homecoming that they needed 50 years ago.”
In 2020, honor flights are scheduled for May 9 and September 19.
For more information about the flights, contact the Brushy Creek Honor Flight at 515-571-4477.
