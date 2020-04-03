Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck, CCMH CFO Melby and CCMH Executive Director of Marketing and Development Don Luensmann spoke with the Bulletin and Review on Thursday to provide an outlook about CCMH financials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melby said she does not yet have all the figures for March, but from monitoring volumes at CCMH every day she believes overall March volumes were about half of what every department would normally run.
“It put a damper on every hospital in the United States when they told us we could not do elective surgery at all,” Muck said. “With people social distancing, they are not coming in and having their regular wellness appointments.”
Fewer clinic visits result in less use of the laboratory, radiology and other services.
“Numbers are down across the board,” Muck said.
Melby said CCMH is monitoring productivity and staffing and working to cross-train staff members.
The hospital is only purchasing items that are absolutely necessary in preparation for what is to come, she said.
“We are hoping for the best but we are trying to prepare for the worst,” Muck said.
She noted that one positive is that CCMH ended February with nearly $10.5 million of cash.
If COVID-19 hits the county hard in April, the hospital will be in for a rough couple of months, Melby said.
“But we’re doing everything we can internally to try to weather that by monitoring our expenses and reallocating resources,” she said.
Luensmann said some potential help may be on the horizon.
“From the last coronavirus bill that Congress passed - we haven’t seen the details on that yet – it still appears there is going to be some direct financial assistance to hospitals, but there are very few details about that,” he said. “We don’t know how that will impact us.”
Melby said CCMH is waiting on clarification of $100 billion that is to go to hospitals for COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue.
The hospital continues to bill for services, so even with volumes running at 50 percent CCMH will continue to have income, she said.
“We are definitely monitoring our cash like everyone is,” Melby said. “It is a concern, but we had a good month in February, and March was good. We’ll see what April brings.”
“It’s not just our hospital, but every hospital that is going to be facing real financial challenges in the future, depending on how long COVID-19 hangs on,” Luensmann said.
“That is the biggest concern: the unknown of how long it will last,” Melby said. “We have enough to weather for quite a while but if it continues, how the government helps support healthcare facilities is going to be key.”
Melby said that according to the Healthcare Financial Management Association, hospitals will lose, on average, $1,200 per COVID-19 case.
Muck said a major concern is the amount of Personal Protective Gear (PPE) being used up by hospitals.
She said she hopes the government will beef up the amount of PPE being shipped to hospitals.
“That is probably the most important immediate thing,” she said.
“We have enough PPE for immediate needs but if this is prolonged, the government will have to figure out a way to get more of that equipment to us in a very timely manner,” Luensmann said.
“Right now they are allocating a lot of the resources to the hot spots,” Muck said. “With Iowa not being a hot spot, none of the hospitals here are high priority for testing supplies, PPE or any of that.”
Melby said the hospital’s purchasing department is doing a good job of ordering allocations and trying to stay as prepared as possible from a supply perspective.
Muck said she was grateful to members of the community who have donated N95 masks and homemade masks that are used to preserve the usefulness of the N95 masks.
“We have such a wonderful community stepping up and helping out with our local hospital,” Muck said.
Luensmann noted that a number of businesses have also stepped forward to provide support for CCMH staff suffering from stress.
“Their support goes a long way to keep the staff morale as high as possible,” he said.
