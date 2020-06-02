With all election results in for all of Iowa’s 99 counties (1,379 precincts), this is what the general election races will look like on November 3.
U.S. Senator
Republican: Joni Ernst (incumbent), Red Oak
Democratic: Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines
U.S. House, District 1
Republican: Ashley Hinson, Des Moines
Democratic: Abby Finkenauer (incumbent), Dubuque
U.S. House, District 2
Republican: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ottumwa
Democratic: Rita R. Hart, Wheatland
Note: Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City) did not seek re-election.
U.S. House, District 3
Republican: David Young, Van Meter
Democratic: Cindy Axne (incumbent), West Des Moines
Note: Young’s win in the Republican primary sets up a rematch against Axne in the general election. Young was unseated in 2018 by Axne. Young was first elected to Congress in 2014.
U.S. House, District 4
Republican: Randy Feenstra, Hull
Democratic: J.D. Scholten, Sioux City
Note: Steve King, of Kiron, lost his bid for re-election. He was first elected to Congress in 2002.
State Senator District 6
Republican: Craig Steven Williams, Manning
Democratic: C.J. Petersen, Breda
Note: The incumbent, Mark Segebart, R-Vail, did not seek re-election.
State Representative District 12
Republican: Brian Best (incumbent), Glidden
Democratic: Sam Muhr, Exira
State Representative District 18
Republican: Steven Holt, (incumbent), Denison
Democratic: Damon Hopkins, Dunlap
Crawford County Board of Supervisors
2 seats up for election
Republicans: Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak; and Jean Heiden, Denison
Democratic: Dave Muhlbauer (incumbent), Manilla
Note: The other incumbent, Cecil Blum, R-Denison, did not seek re-election.
County Auditor
Republican: No primary election candidate
Democratic: Terri Martens (incumbent), Denison
County Sheriff
Republican: Ray C. Ohl, Dow City
Democratic: James R. Steinkuehler (incumbent), Dow City
County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)
Republican: No primary election candidate
Democratic: Colin Johnson (appointed on Jan. 14), Schleswig
Note: For the any vacant slots on the ballot, a party has the option of nominating a candidate at a county convention to run in the general election.
In addition, people not affiliated with any party can be nominated by petition for the general election or can be nominated by a non-political party organization (NPPO) by circulating a petition (the most common method) or at a nominating convention.
Primary Election Voting
Statewide and district-wide votes where noted
Reporting complete for all 99 counties
REPUBLICANS
U.S. Senator
Joni Ernst (incumbent), Red Oak: 1,349
Write-ins: 9
Statewide vote (99 of 99 counties): 222,847
Write-ins: 2,994
United States Representative, District 1
20 of 20 counties reporting
Thomas Hansen, Decorah: 10,583
Ashley Hinson, Des Moines: 37,554
Write-ins: 151
United States Representative, District 2
24 of 24 counties reporting
Tim Borchardt, Iowa City: 2,337
Steven Everly, Knoxville: 2,769
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ottumwa: 22,682
Rick Phillips, Pella: 2,413
Bobby Schilling, Le Claire: 17,356
Write-ins: 157
United States Representative, District 3
16 of 16 counties reporting
Bill Schafer, Prole: 16,649
David Young, Van Meter: 38,649
Note: Young’s win in the Republican primary sets up a rematch against Cindy Axne in the November general election. Young was unseated in 2018 by Axne, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot on Tuesday.
Write-ins: 223
U.S. Representative District #4
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote
39 of 39 counties reporting
Randy Feenstra, Hull: 273; 36,797
Steve King (incumbent), Kiron: 791; 28,977
Steven Reeder, Arnolds Park: 43; 2,463
Bret A. Richards, Irwin: 215: 5,983
Jeremy Taylor, Sioux City: 127; 6,295
Write-ins: 0; 162
State Senator District #06
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (5 of 5 counties reporting)
(The seat is currently filled by Mark Segebart, R-Vail, who is not seeking re-election)
Heath Hansen, Audubon: 136; 1,964
Craig Steven Williams, Manning: 174; 3,081
Write-ins: 0; 22
State Representative District #012
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)
Brian Best (incumbent), Glidden: 322; 2,558
Write-in: 1; 14
State Representative District #018
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)
Steven Holt, (incumbent), Denison: 983; 3,153
Write-ins: 9; 27
County Board of Supervisors
(Incumbent Cecil Blum, R-Denison, is not seeking re-election)
Top two advance to general election
Jean Heiden, Denison: 917
Nick E. Ohl, Dow City: 422
Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak: 1,012
Write-ins: 10
County Auditor
No Candidates Filed
Write-ins: 61
County Sheriff
Ray C. Ohl, Dow City: 637
Write-ins: 142
County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)
No Candidates Filed
Write-ins: 41
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Senator
Crawford County vote, followed by statewide vote
99 of 99 counties reporting
Michael Franken, Sioux City: 114; 67,862
Kimberley Graham, Indianola: 75; 40,738
Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines: 340; 129,706
Eddie J. Mauro, Des Moines: 59; 29,856
Cal Woods, Des Moines: 9; 3,341
Write-ins: 4: 500
United States Representative, District 1
20 of 20 counties reporting
Abby Finkenauer (incumbent), Dubuque: 71,024
Write-ins: 468
United States Representative, District 2
Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City) is not seeking re-election
24 of 24 counties reporting
Rita R. Hart, Wheatland: 66,205
Write-ins: 264
United States Representative, District 3
16 of 16 counties reporting
Cindy Axne (incumbent), West Des Moines: 75,697
Write-ins: 607
U.S. Representative District #4
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote
39 of 39 counties reporting
J.D. Scholten, Sioux City: 595; 45,272
Write-ins: 5; 157
State Senator District #06
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (5 of 5 counties reporting)
C.J. Petersen, Breda: 143; 2,721
Write-ins: 0; 7
State Representative District #012
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)
Sam Muhr, Exira: 138; 1,577
Write-ins: 2; 12
State Representative District #018
Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)
Damon Hopkins, Dunlap: 411; 1,268
Write-ins: 6; 12
County Board of Supervisors
Dave Muhlbauer (incumbent), Manilla: 623
Write-ins: 20
County Auditor
Terri Martens (incumbent), Denison: 643
Write-ins: 1
County Sheriff
James R. Steinkuehler (incumbent), Dow City: 632
Write-ins: 11
County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)
Colin Johnson (appointed on Jan. 14), Schleswig: 590
Write-ins: 4
