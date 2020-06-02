voting graphic

With all election results in for all of Iowa’s 99 counties (1,379 precincts), this is what the general election races will look like on November 3.

 

U.S. Senator

Republican: Joni Ernst (incumbent), Red Oak

Democratic: Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines

U.S. House, District 1

Republican: Ashley Hinson, Des Moines

Democratic: Abby Finkenauer (incumbent), Dubuque

U.S. House, District 2

Republican: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ottumwa

Democratic: Rita R. Hart, Wheatland

Note: Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City) did not seek re-election.

U.S. House, District 3

Republican: David Young, Van Meter

Democratic: Cindy Axne (incumbent), West Des Moines

Note: Young’s win in the Republican primary sets up a rematch against Axne in the general election. Young was unseated in 2018 by Axne. Young was first elected to Congress in 2014.

U.S. House, District 4

Republican: Randy Feenstra, Hull

Democratic: J.D. Scholten, Sioux City

Note: Steve King, of Kiron, lost his bid for re-election. He was first elected to Congress in 2002.

State Senator District 6

Republican: Craig Steven Williams, Manning

Democratic: C.J. Petersen, Breda

Note: The incumbent, Mark Segebart, R-Vail, did not seek re-election.

State Representative District 12

Republican: Brian Best (incumbent), Glidden

Democratic: Sam Muhr, Exira

State Representative District 18

Republican: Steven Holt, (incumbent), Denison

Democratic: Damon Hopkins, Dunlap

Crawford County Board of Supervisors

2 seats up for election

Republicans: Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak; and Jean Heiden, Denison

Democratic: Dave Muhlbauer (incumbent), Manilla

Note: The other incumbent, Cecil Blum, R-Denison, did not seek re-election.

County Auditor

Republican: No primary election candidate

Democratic: Terri Martens (incumbent), Denison

County Sheriff

Republican: Ray C. Ohl, Dow City

Democratic: James R. Steinkuehler (incumbent), Dow City

County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)

Republican: No primary election candidate

Democratic: Colin Johnson (appointed on Jan. 14), Schleswig

Note: For the any vacant slots on the ballot, a party has the option of nominating a candidate at a county convention to run in the general election.

In addition, people not affiliated with any party can be nominated by petition for the general election or can be nominated by a non-political party organization (NPPO) by circulating a petition (the most common method) or at a nominating convention.

 

 

Primary Election Voting

Statewide and district-wide votes where noted

Reporting complete for all 99 counties

 

REPUBLICANS

U.S. Senator

Joni Ernst (incumbent), Red Oak: 1,349

Write-ins: 9

Statewide vote (99 of 99 counties): 222,847

Write-ins: 2,994

United States Representative, District 1

20 of 20 counties reporting

Thomas Hansen, Decorah: 10,583

Ashley Hinson, Des Moines: 37,554

Write-ins: 151

United States Representative, District 2

24 of 24 counties reporting

Tim Borchardt, Iowa City: 2,337

Steven Everly, Knoxville: 2,769

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ottumwa: 22,682

Rick Phillips, Pella: 2,413

Bobby Schilling, Le Claire: 17,356

Write-ins: 157

United States Representative, District 3

16 of 16 counties reporting

Bill Schafer, Prole: 16,649

David Young, Van Meter: 38,649

Note: Young’s win in the Republican primary sets up a rematch against Cindy Axne in the November general election. Young was unseated in 2018 by Axne, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot on Tuesday.

Write-ins: 223

U.S. Representative District #4

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote

39 of 39 counties reporting

Randy Feenstra, Hull: 273; 36,797

Steve King (incumbent), Kiron: 791; 28,977

Steven Reeder, Arnolds Park: 43; 2,463

Bret A. Richards, Irwin: 215: 5,983

Jeremy Taylor, Sioux City: 127; 6,295

Write-ins: 0; 162

State Senator District #06

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (5 of 5 counties reporting)

(The seat is currently filled by Mark Segebart, R-Vail, who is not seeking re-election)

Heath Hansen, Audubon: 136; 1,964

Craig Steven Williams, Manning: 174; 3,081

Write-ins: 0; 22

State Representative District #012

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)

Brian Best (incumbent), Glidden: 322; 2,558

Write-in: 1; 14

State Representative District #018

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)

Steven Holt, (incumbent), Denison: 983; 3,153

Write-ins: 9; 27

County Board of Supervisors

(Incumbent Cecil Blum, R-Denison, is not seeking re-election)

Top two advance to general election

Jean Heiden, Denison: 917

Nick E. Ohl, Dow City: 422

Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak: 1,012

Write-ins: 10

County Auditor

No Candidates Filed

Write-ins: 61

County Sheriff

Ray C. Ohl, Dow City: 637

Write-ins: 142

County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)

No Candidates Filed

Write-ins: 41

DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senator

Crawford County vote, followed by statewide vote

99 of 99 counties reporting

Michael Franken, Sioux City: 114; 67,862

Kimberley Graham, Indianola: 75; 40,738

Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines: 340; 129,706

Eddie J. Mauro, Des Moines: 59; 29,856

Cal Woods, Des Moines: 9; 3,341

Write-ins: 4: 500

United States Representative, District 1

20 of 20 counties reporting

Abby Finkenauer (incumbent), Dubuque: 71,024

Write-ins: 468

United States Representative, District 2

Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City) is not seeking re-election

24 of 24 counties reporting

Rita R. Hart, Wheatland: 66,205

Write-ins: 264

United States Representative, District 3

16 of 16 counties reporting

Cindy Axne (incumbent), West Des Moines: 75,697

Write-ins: 607

U.S. Representative District #4

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote

39 of 39 counties reporting

J.D. Scholten, Sioux City: 595; 45,272

Write-ins: 5; 157

State Senator District #06

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (5 of 5 counties reporting)

C.J. Petersen, Breda: 143; 2,721

Write-ins: 0; 7

State Representative District #012

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)

Sam Muhr, Exira: 138; 1,577

Write-ins: 2; 12

State Representative District #018

Crawford County vote, followed by district-wide vote (3 of 3 counties reporting)

Damon Hopkins, Dunlap: 411; 1,268

Write-ins: 6; 12

County Board of Supervisors

Dave Muhlbauer (incumbent), Manilla: 623

Write-ins: 20

County Auditor

Terri Martens (incumbent), Denison: 643

Write-ins: 1

County Sheriff

James R. Steinkuehler (incumbent), Dow City: 632

Write-ins: 11

County Attorney (to fill a vacancy)

Colin Johnson (appointed on Jan. 14), Schleswig: 590

Write-ins: 4

