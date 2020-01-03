Since November, the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County has been the official owner of the Community Room building in Denison, which was originally built as Denison’s fire hall.
With ownership in hand, the CDC has been able to move forward with a project to remodel the building into new CDC offices and an incubator/accelerator space.
“Certain elements are coming together quickly and that is due to some grant funding that we had to expend by the end of 2019,” said CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley.
“We have been working with the city over the last couple of months to get to a place where we could begin construction.”
The CDC and the City of Denison recently completed a development agreement that lays out an 18-month timeline for the project, which will put completion in the spring of 2021.
“With those things locked into place we were comfortable proceeding with the first stages of construction and renovation,” Blakley said.
The contractor for the project is Reisz Construction of Denison.
“The first order of business was to replace the roof so we’d have a solid shelter to work underneath,” Blakley said.
The building’s roof had exceeded its useful lifespan and was replaced in December.
Insulation was added under the roof in the process.
“We want to create a space that is as energy efficient and modern as possible, so that will be a nice improvement for the space,” he said.
Demolition of the entire first floor also took place in December. The building’s basement will be cleared in the near future.
“It really gives us a blank slate that we can work with,” Blakley said. “We had some preliminary blueprints and designs, and much of that will remain the same, but when we walked through it with the contractor we were able to really lay out some concepts of how the floor plan will be arranged.”
One of the next steps will be the construction of a masonry firewall between the Ignite Denison space and Denison City Hall.
“There were some old doorway spaces that were blocked off by drywall when city hall was renovated,” he said. “It’s necessary that we have a firewall between the two spaces and that has to be in place before any major construction continues.”
One late change to the project was caused by the announcement last week by Iowa Workforce Development that the IowaWORKS office in Carroll will relocate to a new facility in Denison in June.
A space had been allocated to the small IowaWORKS office that is currently housed at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
“They will have to be located in a larger space than we can offer within the Ignite project,” Blakley said.
“That will lead to more efficient space for the CDC offices and we’ll expand the room available for the Ignite business incubator/accelerator space, as well.”
The IowaWORKS office will help fill another vacant structure in Denison, but that determination has not yet been made, he said.
“Overall it’s good news, but it does change the parameters of what we’re going to do within the fire hall now, so we’ll be reaching out to our current funders just making them aware of this expansion and this change in the project,” Blakley said.
A task force of CDC board members will assist in making any design decisions.
Grant funds from the Crawford County Community Foundation had to be expended in 2019.
“We were able to expend the grant funds that were expiring and submit our report to that funder,” he said. “We do intend to apply again to that foundation. We see them as a key partner.”
Wells Fargo Bank and Union Pacific Railroad have also provided funds.
The City of Denison will designate $50,000 in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funding toward the redevelopment of the space.
The TIF funding will not be paid until June 2021; the CDC will likely borrow on those funds to pay that share of the project, Blakley said.
The CDC is contributing $50,000 toward the project.
“We are approximately 60 percent complete with fundraising,” Blakley said. “Typically on a project we would like to reach 100 percent before we begin, however, just due to the nature of some of the stipulations on the grant funding, it was necessary that we begin construction and start using some of those funds so we can show progress and use that as leverage to raise the remainder.”
The CDC will soon kick off a capital campaign to raise the remaining $100,000 needed for the project.
“We’ll be meeting with local employers, other foundations and grant programs that could help us reach that goal,” he said. “We’re very confident that we have a lot of support in the community. Our employers understand the importance of this project in bringing a vacant building back to life in a prominent location and bringing the building onto the tax rolls for the first time, ever.”
Ignite Denison will create a new utility-paying customer, he noted.
“But most importantly we’re creating a new home base for economic development in Denison and Crawford County that is more professional,” Blakley said. “The addition of the Ignite Denison incubator/accelerator program is something that we anticipate will help fill other vacant spaces in the community.”
