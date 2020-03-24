Released at 11:03 a.m. March 24
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:
• Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
• Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
• Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Released at 10:56 a.m. March 23
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 15 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at other labs, and will soon provide additional information regarding hospitalization and recovery.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Confirmed Cases
105
Counties
Johnson - 35
Polk - 12
Allamakee - 6
Dubuque - 6
Linn - 6
Dallas - 6
Black Hawk - 3
Tama - 3
Harrison - 3
Muscatine - 3
Washington - 3
Hancock - 2
Cerro Gordo - 2
Woodbury - 2
Pottawattamie - 2
Kossuth - 1
Winneshiek - 1
Sioux - 1
Fayette - 1
Carroll - 1
Story - 1
Poweshiek - 1
Scott - 1
Adair - 1
Henry - 1
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 16:05
Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation includes additional mandatory closures, relaxes certain restrictions to promote additional social distancing and provides regulatory relief to Iowa health care industries, among other actions outlined in the proclamation below.
The proclamation closes the following from Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 31st, 2020: Salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.
To assist Iowans further, it suspends all foreclosures on residential, commercial, and agricultural real property.
The proclamation also provides professional licensing relief to remove barriers who want to step up and serve in medical professions and to prevent the expiration of professional licenses during the disaster.
To promote further social distancing, the declaration suspends in-person requirements for various activities.
ADDITIONAL CLOSURES OF CERTAIN ESTABLISHMENTS
SECTION ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that effective 10:00 p.m., March 22, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020:
A. Salons, including all establishments providing the services of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring, all as defined in -Iowa Code § 157.1.
B. Medical spas, as defined in Iowa Admin Code § 653-13.8(1).
C. Barbershops, as defined Iowa Code § 158.1.
D. Tattoo establishments, as regulated by Iowa Code § 135.37.
E. Tanning facilities, as defined by Iowa Code § 136D.2(5).
F. Massage therapy establishments, where an individual is practicing massage therapy as defined by Iowa Code § 152C.1(3).
G. Swimming pools and spas, wading pools, water slides, wave pools, spray pads, and bath houses, as defined in Iowa Code § 135I.1, if the pool did not already close under the previous order as an aquatic center.
SUSPENSION OF FORECLOSURES
SECTION TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 646, 654, 655A, and 656 allowing for the commencement of foreclosure proceedings, or the prosecution of ongoing foreclosure proceedings, on residential, commercial, and agricultural real property located in the state of Iowa. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation or any future extension of this suspension.
A. Nothing in this section shall be construed as relieving any individual of their obligation to make mortgage payments, or to comply with any other obligation that an individual may have under a mortgage.
B. The Iowa Division of Banking and the Iowa Division of Credit Unions are hereby directed to immediately engage with banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and mortgage services to identify any tools, means, or methods that could be used to relieve Iowans from the threat of foreclosure.
PROFESSIONAL LICENSING RELIEF
SECTION THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters §§ 147.2, 148.3, 148.5, 148C.3, 152.7, 152B.7A, and any other implementing administrative rules to the extent they prohibit the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, nursing, respiratory care, and practice as a physician assistant for an individual who has not yet obtained an initial license, if the licensing board determines that the individual has completed sufficient education and should be granted an emergency license to practice in accordance with any guidance issued by the board. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.
SECTION FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 47.10 and Iowa Admin. Code r. 657-2.3, 2.11(2), 3.5(1), and any other implementing administrative rules which prohibit the practice of pharmacy by a pharmacist licensee whose license is inactive or lapsed, or by a pharmacy technician trainee who is unable to become nationally certified due to closed testing locations. Suspension of these provisions is limited to pharmacist licenses which have lapsed or expired within the five (5) years prior to this Proclamation, and is limited to pharmacy technician trainees whose trainee registration expires between March 18, 2020, and May 31, 2020, and who are unable to sit for the examination due to closed testing locations, and is solely for the duration of this Proclamation.
SECTION FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 80A, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90A, 91C, 99D, 99F, 100C, 100D, 101A, 103, 105, 124, 126, 135, 136B, 136C, 147, 147A, 147B, 148, 148A, 148B, 148C, 148E, 148F, 149, 151, 152, 152A, 152B, 152C, 152D, 153, 154, 154A, 154B, 154C, 154D, 154E, 154F, 155, 155A, 156, 157, 158, 159, 169, 192, 206, 272, 272C, 321, 441, 455B, 459B, 481A, 502, 522B, 535B, 542, 542B, 543B, 543D, 544A, 544B, 544C, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those chapters, to the extent they impose requirements for in-person continuing education as a condition of professional license renewal or impose continuing education deadlines or requirements that are unable to be satisfied due to this Disaster Emergency. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.
SECTION SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 80A, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90A, 91C, 99D, 99F, 100C, 100D, 101A, 103, 105, 124, 126, 135, 136B, 136C, 147, 147A, 147B, 148, 148A, 148B, 148C, 148E, 148F, 149, 151, 152, 152A, 152B, 152C, 152D, 153, 154, 154A, 154B, 154C, 154D, 154E, 154F, 155, 155A, 156, 157, 158, 159, 169, 192, 272, 272C, 321, 441, 455B, 459B, 481A, 502, 522B, 535B, 542, 542B, 543B, 543D, 544A, 544B, 544C, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those chapters, to the extent they set an expiration date or renewal requirement for a professional license that expires during the duration of this Proclamation. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.
SECTION SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r 281-79.16(4)(a), 645-31.6(2)(b)(12), 645-280.6(3), 645-240.6(2), 657-4.3, 645-300.3(4)(b)(2), 300.6(3)(a), and 300.6(3)(d), requiring the completion of clinical, practical, or internship experience as a condition of obtaining professional licensure to be a school administrator, mental health counselor, independent social worker, psychologist, pharmacist, or speech pathologist or audiologist. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.
SECTION EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 272.2(17), 272C.3(1)(a), 543B.15(9), and 543D.22, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those provisions, which require the completion of background checks for initial applicants as a condition of obtaining professional licensure. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to, upon the expiration of this Disaster Emergency, conduct background checks for those applicants and take any necessary action resulting from completion of those checks, up to and including revocation of licensure.
SECTION NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 542B.13 and Iowa Admin. Code r. 193C-3.1(1) and 193C-3.2, setting an application expiration date and deadline for taking certain examinations to be licensed as a professional engineer or land surveyor.
SECTION TEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 543D.8 and Iowa Admin. Code r 193F-3.2, 193F-5.3, and 193F-6.3 and any other implementing administrative rules establishing examination deadlines as a condition for initial licensure for appraisers.
SECTION ELEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 542.5 and Iowa Admin. Code r 193A-3.6(1) and any other implementing administrative rules establishing an 18-month examination deadline as a condition for initial licensure for prospective certified public accountants.
SECTION TWELVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 655-3.4(4) requiring an applicant for a nursing license to complete an examination within ninety-one days of board authorization.
SECTION THIRTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 657-2.4(2) requiring an applicant for a pharmacist license to complete all components in Iowa within a period of one year from the date the candidate passed the initial component.
SECTION FOURTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 206.5(2)(a) solely as it applies to commercial applicators, public applicators, and private applicators who were certified applicators as of December 31, 2019.
SECTION FIFTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 645-280.2 and 645-31.18, to the extent that they require out-of-state marital, family therapy, and mental health counselors, or social workers who provide services by telephone or other electronic means to individuals in the State of Iowa to be licensed in Iowa.
REMOTE NOTARIZATION AND WITNESSING
SECTION SIXTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the personal appearance requirement in Iowa Code § 9B.6, but only to the extent that the notarial act complies with the requirements of section 6 of 2019 Iowa Acts chapter 44 (Senate File 475) and any additional guidance provided by the Iowa Secretary of State regarding approved communication technology.
SECTION SEVENTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 144B.3, 633.279, and 633B.105, to the extent that they require the physical presence of a testator, settlor, principal, witness, or other person, if the person is present in a manner in which the witness or other person can see and hear the acts by electronic means, such as video conference, Skype, Facetime, Zoom, or other means, whether or not recorded.
OTHER REGULATORY RELIEF
SECTION EIGHTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 281-21.31 to the extent it requires instructional courses for drinking drivers to be delivered in person rather than online.
SECTION NINETEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 661-221.3, that require an unattended fueling dispenser to provide a public phone.
IMPLEMENTATION AND INTERPRETATION
SECTION TWENTY. The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Transportation, and other participating state agencies are hereby directed to monitor the operation and implementation of this proclamation to assure the public's health and safety.
SECTION TWENTY-ONE. Nothing contained in this declaration shall be construed as an exemption from any other portion of the Iowa Code or Iowa Administrative Code not specifically identified in this proclamation.
The provisions of this proclamation shall be effective immediately, unless otherwise noted. This proclamation shall not be construed to otherwise modify the proclamations issued on March 17, 2020 or March 19, 2020. This state of public health disaster emergency shall continue to expire on April 16, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended in writing by me.
11:21 a.m. March 22
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 90 positive cases. There have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:
- Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)
- Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)
- Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa will soon begin sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs.
Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This will support Iowa's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.
Iowa has implemented many provisions to emphasize social distancing, and self-isolation after travel is another measure we can take to slow the spread of the virus and avoid quickly overburdening our healthcare system.
- Iowa COVID-19 Cases By County
- Confirmed Cases
- 90
- Counties
- Johnson - 32
- Polk - 10
- Dallas - 6
- Allamakee - 5
- Dubuque - 4
- Linn - 4
- Black Hawk - 3
- Tama - 3
- Harrison - 3
- Washington - 3
- Cerro Gordo - 2
- Muscatine - 2
- Pottawattamie - 2
- Kossuth - 1
- Winneshiek - 1
- Sioux - 1
- Fayette - 1
- Woodbury - 1
- Carroll - 1
- Story - 1
- Poweshiek - 1
- Scott - 1
- Adair - 1
- Henry - 1
12:10 p.m. March 20
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of one additional positive case of Iowans with COVID-10, for a total of 45 positive cases. 765 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.
According to IDPH, the individual resides in Allamakee County and is a middle-aged adult (41-60).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health will be transitioning to mid morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.
Gov. Reynolds will conduct a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
COVID-19 status as of Thursday
March 19
As of Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) had been notified of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 44 positive cases. A release from IDPH said 652 negative tests had been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.
The six additional positive cases are in the following counties.
Polk: 3 individuals, one adult 19-40, one middle aged adult 41-60, and one older adult 61-80.
Muscatine: 1 individual, an adult 19-40
Dubuque: 1 individual, an adult 41-60
Johnson: 1 individual, an adult 19-40
The IDPH said two additional non-residents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa healthcare facilities for COVID-19.
Following are the number of cases by county.
Adair: 1
Allamakee: 2
Black Hawk: 1
Carroll: 1
Dallas: 5
Dubuque: 1
Harrison: 1
Johnson: 22
Muscatine: 1
Polk: 6
Pottawattamie: 1
Washington: 1
Winneshiek: 1
