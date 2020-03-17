From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
1:28 p.m., March 17
Out of an abundance of caution, and following instruction from state leaders, events will be cancelled through April 4
Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach continue to follow the rapidly changing situation involving the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Most Iowa State University Extension and Outreach events throughout the state through April 4 have been canceled. When possible, some activities may be conducted virtually using video or teleconferencing.
For details about an agriculture and natural resources event, including whether it will be rescheduled, reach out to the contact names listed in the original news release, or visit the program website for updates. You may also contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.
ISU Extension and Outreach is still open for business, said John D. Lawrence, vice president for extension and outreach. However, many employees are working remotely. If your office is closed, leave a message and someone will get back to you as quickly as possible.
“Our goal is to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, by eliminating large gatherings and practicing social distancing,” Lawrence said. “The health and safety of Iowans is our greatest concern. We all have to do our part and be willing to change our plans for the greater good. We will get through this."
For the latest information and guidance from Iowa State University, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://web.iastate.edu/safety/updates/covid19.
