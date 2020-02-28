For the first time in more than 10 years, the Denison High School (DHS) jazz band will perform at the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames, this time as a 4A school.
In the past, DHS has competed at the 3A level.
One of the challenges faced year after year at 3A was going up against two of the top jazz programs in the state – Harlan and Glenwood.
At district contests, only the top two jazz bands, in each class, advance to the Iowa Jazz Championships.
On February 17, the 21-member Denison Jazz 1 placed second in Class 4A at the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association contest at Glenwood.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central was first.
In Class 3A, Harlan and Glenwood took the top two spots.
DHS music instructor Ruben Newell said qualifying for the Iowa Jazz Championships is something he has been chasing for a while. He is in his 11th year with the school.
Moving from 3A to 4A gave Newell and the band a renewed priority to qualify for the championships, and they switched gears, musically speaking.
For the past several years, Newell had selected music that was geared more toward education and less toward competitions.
This year Newell picked music that, while still providing education, is more competition-friendly music that judges traditionally want to hear at contests.
“It’s a different way of attacking the jazz,” Newell explained.
The band’s contest set is composed of four songs; most bands perform three, he said.
Newell said he feels comfortable in the band’s ability to compete against the jazz programs from the larger schools in Class 4A at the championships.
Along with Denison and Lewis Central, the following bands will be performing in Class 4A at the Iowa Jazz Championships: West Des Moines Valley, Waukee, Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Fort Dodge, and the qualifiers for the northeast and southeast districts contests, which have not yet taken place.
The Denison jazz bands (Jazz 1 and Jazz 2) have competed in a number of contests this year, including the Triton Jazz Festival, the Iowa High School Music Association Jazz Band Contest, and the Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival in Sioux City.
Newell said he has put aside the four contest songs, temporarily, to prepare for Night of Jazz on March 14. After that, he will bring in a clinician to listen to the contest set as Jazz 1 prepares for the Iowa Jazz Championships on April 7.
People will still be able to hear Jazz 1 perform its contest set, as well as other songs, at Night of Jazz.
