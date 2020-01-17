The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Colin Johnson to be the new county attorney.
He fills the vacancy created when former county attorney Roger Sailer was appointed as a district court judge in Iowa Judicial District 3B.
Johnson had been the assistant county attorney since 2013.
“There is no doubt that Roger has left huge shoes to fill,” he said. “I’m going to do my best to keep the tone that he set and use the skills that I’ve learned under him.”
Johnson said he took a lot of cues from Sailer on how to conduct himself as a prosecutor.
“I’ve said this to him and I’ve said it to other people: Roger is the best boss I’ve ever had,” Johnson said. “He set a great tone for the county attorney’s office.”
An alignment of philosophies about justice and prosecution helped their working relationship.
“There was a large overlap on how we approach prosecution work and how we feel about resolving cases and getting justice for victims,” he said.
Johnson grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Hoover High School.
He received a degree in political science from the University of Iowa in 2008 and graduated from Drake Law School in 2011.
His first job was with the former Brink & Sextro law firm in Denison.
That firm merged with the former Mundt, Franck and Schumacher law firm and Johnson joined the new firm.
Sailer was appointed to be the new county attorney after Michael Mundt retired in 2013; Johnson was hired to be the assistant county attorney in August of that year.
He and his family have lived in Carroll throughout his tenure as the assistant county attorney.
One of the requirements of the Crawford County Attorney position is that the office holder must reside within the county.
Johnson has established residency in Schleswig to fulfill that requirement.
His family will remain in Carroll for the time being, but their plan is find a home in Crawford County and arrange for the sale of the house in Carroll.
The whole process of appointment as county attorney was very swift, which has not left much time to handle the process of moving his family, he said.
“He (Sailer) tossed in his hat in October, he was whittled down to the final two in December and he was appointed by year’s end,” Johnson said. “And here we are. It’s been quick.”
He said he is ready to step up into his new position.
“I think it will be as smooth a transition as it can be - acknowledging such a huge loss from the office that is Roger leaving,” he said.
During the appointment process, he was asked why he wanted the position.
“Continuity” was part of his answer.
“But I’ve been reflecting on that question since it was asked,” Johnson said. “Starting with Mundt and then going to Roger and then now to me, I feel like we’ve built something here. I think we’ve established a county attorney’s office that we can be proud of and I feel an ownership of that.”
He said he feels he has a responsibility to serve the people of Crawford County.
“There is an attachment here,” he said. “I feel that the county is owed the type of office that has been established. I’m just going to do my best to keep that going.”
His first experience as a prosecutor took place when he was still an assistant at the Brink & Sextro law office.
“Because I had come from a general practice background – and had done a lot of family law internships in law school – I didn’t come to the office with a heavy practical background as a prosecutor. In fact, it was zero,” he said.
He was asked to be a special prosecutor for a minor traffic violation.
“It was a simple misdemeanor – a minor traffic infraction – but it was exciting and it was completely different work from what I had been doing in general practice,” he said. “I enjoyed it and that stuck with me enough that when they asked if I wanted to be an assistant (county attorney) I jumped all over it.”
One of the things Sailer taught him is that there are many ways to approach being a prosecutor.
“What I learned from Roger is that dispensing justice doesn’t necessarily mean racking up convictions for the sake of getting convictions,” he said. “There are certainly those cases out there in which defendants need to be held accountable. The community needs to understand that this is a safe place and certain things won’t be tolerated - and if those certain things are done, they are punished.”
That is not every case, however.
“If there are compelling reasons for a mutually agreeable settlement to a criminal case, then I think it’s worth listening to,” Johnson said. “Not that it always factors in - not that it’s always an overriding factor on why a case is settled - but you should at least listen. If you can accommodate that and still get justice for the community and for the victim, I think it’s worth pursuing.
“When we make decisions, we meet with the victims, we talk to law enforcement and we try to take into account as many perspectives as are out there, including the defendant’s perspective,” Johnson said.
If an area of overlap occurs with all the involved parties, a settlement might be possible.
Sometimes that is not possible and a trial is necessary, he said.
“It doesn’t always have to be bringing the hammer down on people – sometimes it is – but it doesn’t always have to be,” Johnson said.
One of the first tasks he must complete will be to fill the position he vacated as assistant county attorney.
“Crawford has a heavy docket relative to its population, so it is a high priority to get an assistant hired,” he said. “We have interviews lined up and we have ads running. We want to find a good fit and we’ll make the hire.”
One of his other tasks will be to get furniture for the office he will occupy as Crawford County attorney.
“When Roger left, he took his furniture, so I need to get some furniture for that office and then I will move over there,” he said. “It has a nice big conference table and it’s easier to fit a lot of people in.”
Johnson’s appointment as county attorney is through the November election. He will have to run to retain the position; if elected, he will fill out the remaining two years of Sailer’s term and stand for reelection in 2022.
