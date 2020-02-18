The Reed Place in Denison treated seniors to a dinner and a dance from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Bob Crampton and Bernice Rogers (at right) were honored as the Valentine’s Day King and Queen and had their photo taken in front of a decorated backdrop with balloons at the top.
The selection of king and queen was made by the staff.
Following the dinner at noon, the floor was cleared for dancing.
Photo by Gordon Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.