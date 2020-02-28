With a March 20 sign up deadline quickly approaching, the local USDA Service Center reminds farmers and landowners of the significant funding opportunities within NRCS to establish high-quality habitat for monarch butterflies, pollinators, and other wildlife.
EQIP offers landowners an opportunity to receive a one-time incentive payment to install a wide array of conservation practices that can not only improve soil health and water quality but also create and improve wildlife habitat.
Diverse, native habitat is critically important to sustaining healthy populations of wildlife species ranging from monarch butterflies to native bees to game species such as pheasants and white-tailed deer.
A few examples of conservation activities available under this program are establishing native prairie, planting filter strips, installing contour buffer strips, edge-feathering along timber, planting trees and shrubs, and removing undesirable woody brush.
Local USDA field office staff can assist landowners and producers with their habitat project each step of the way, for a variety of goals including creating habitat for pollinators, helping reduce erosion, increasing soil health, controlling invasive species, providing quality forage for livestock and making agricultural operations more resilient and productive.
Applications for the EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, but the cutoff for the current round of funding is March 20.
For more information about EQIP and other assistance available through the USDA Service Center, contact Pheasants Forever Biologist Tabitha Panas at 402- 506-0101 or by email at tpanas@pheasantsforever.org or reach out to the Crawford County NRCS field office at 712-263-5018 or stop by 3707 Timberline Drive in Denison.
