The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 coronavirus a global pandemic.
WHO defines a pandemic as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.”
“It doesn’t mean panic,” said Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of care integration. “It means there are a significant number of cases and there is a heightened alertness to it.”
The declaration of a pandemic means that everyone needs to be prepared for the virus, she said.
Hospitals and healthcare agencies are being given additional guidance to deal with COVID-19.
A new measure being taken at CCMH is to restrict sick individuals from visiting those in the hospital.
“People shouldn’t visit here when they’re sick, anyway,” Rasmussen said. “That’s nothing new.”
CCMH staff members have undergone education and training about how to deal with the virus.
“We’ve been running drills at the hospital with our staff in the event that a COVID-19 patient presents,” she said. “We’ve taken a mock patient through that process and we will continue to educate and we will continue to drill.”
Kim Fineran, public health director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, said her organization is working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
“We continue to follow their recommendations as well as the recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” Fineran said.
Preventative measures continue to be the same as those used during influenza season.
“Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” Rasmussen said. “Cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick.”
According to IDPH, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath; those most at risk of the virus are older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.
Individuals with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider before going there, Rasmussen said.
CCMH currently has a good stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) that would be needed in the event that COVID-19 cases appear in the county, she said.
The hospital reports those inventory numbers to IDPH weekly.
“If we were to need more equipment, we would notify IDPH and they would allocate the resources,” said Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO.
“They’re holding back some of that PPE to assure that the places that truly need it get it.”
IDPH is doing a good job of managing the inventory, Muck said.
“We (Public Health) also have inventories and we also report our stock of supplies to IDPH and we’re well covered at this point,” Fineran said.
If a potential COVID-19 case does appear in Crawford County, CCMH has the ability to take a specimen for testing, but the testing would take place at the State Hygienic Laboratory, Rasmussen said.
Muck said individuals should look to the CDC and IDPH for recommendations about dealing with COVID-19.
Fineran said that IDPH has established a statewide call line for individuals with questions about the virus.
The number to call is 211.
Additional information is available at:
An earlier version of this story included inaccurate information concerning large group meetings. The Bulletin and Review regrets the error.
