March 20, 2020
Black Hills Energy’s No. 1 priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities.
Black Hills Energy continues to actively monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and have measures in place to ensure that it continues to serve its customers in a way that is safe for everyone.
“We take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and are committed to making practical decisions to appropriately protect all parties as our communities deal with the COVID-19 threat,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of Iowa operations. “We continue to closely monitor the frequently evolving environment and assess our processes alongside those developments.”
The company continues to work closely with local health, public safety and government officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the impact of service to customers.
Following are some of the actions the company has taken.
• Black Hills Energy is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers. Due to possible extended periods of isolation, customers may face financial hardships affecting their ability to timely pay their energy bills. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/ to explore options to assist in those hardships.
• To minimize the potential spreading of COVID-19, Black Hills Energy will be asking customers who have had a fever or dry cough within in the last 48 hours to consider postponing non-emergency service calls.
• Crews will continue to respond to all emergency calls and will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and following health practices as recommended by the CDC and other health organizations.
• Employee travel has been limited to mission critical purposes.
• A work from home policy has been implemented for all employees who are able to do so.
• Paid leave is being provided for employees who tests positive or are put under quarantine.
• All on-site meetings with consultants and gathering of over 10 people have been postponed and electronic communications are encouraged when possible.
