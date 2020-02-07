Chuck Ettleman, assistant to the Crawford County Engineer, notified the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday of his intention to retire from his full-time position on April 2.
He will have been employed with the county for more than 50 years when he retires.
Ettleman told the Bulletin and Review that his decision was mostly due to his upcoming 70th birthday.
“I checked my options with insurance and other things and thought it was the best move,” he said. “Diane (his wife) retired about five years ago. I thought I’d join her.”
Retirement won’t mean that he will be done with the county, however.
In his letter to the supervisors, Ettleman said he would like to continue part time as the secretary for the Solid Waste Agency and as the GAAP coordinator to assist with the county budget and the auditor’s financial report.
He has also talked with Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman about working as a part-time employee in the engineer’s office.
“Hopefully they’ll have me,” he said.
Ettleman said he has a personal interest in staying involved with the county.
“I have truly enjoyed all of my years as an employee of Crawford County and was always proud to let people know where I worked,” he told the supervisors. “Thanks to everyone that helped 50 years of employment seem like a short time.”
Read more about Chuck Ettleman’s 50 years with the county in a future issue of the Denison Bulletin and Review.
