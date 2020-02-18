Wednesday, February 19: Crawford County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators. The program will be shown at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).The local attendance site is 35 South Main Street, Denison. The registration fee is $35.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 4 and 10. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management, and pesticides.
Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered. Interested participants should bring their CCA number to the program.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.
To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Crawford County at 712-263-4697.
Friday, February 21: Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in February. These workshops are offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. There is no fee to attend, but applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete certification requirements. Training for Confinement Site Manure Applicator is at the Western Iowa Research Farm, County Highway E34, Castana, or call 712-885-2802.
Confinement site manure applicator
workshops scheduled for 2020
Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in February. These workshops are offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. There is no fee to attend, but applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete certification requirements.
“Iowa law requires confinement site manure applicators to attend two hours of continuing education each year of their three-year certification period or take and pass an exam once every three years,” said Dan Andersen, assistant professor, ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering and coordinator of the manure applicator certification program.
A total of 62 counties will participate in the confinement site manure applicator workshops. In addition, a series of six dry/solid manure applicator certification meetings will be held in February. ISU Extension and Outreach county offices have a complete list of workshop dates and locations. The list also is available from the Iowa Manure Management Action Group website.
The workshops serve as initial certification for those applicators who are not currently certified, recertification for those renewing licenses and continuing education for those applicators in their second or third year of their license.
Due to uniform certification deadlines, applicators are encouraged to attend workshops prior to March 1, to avoid being assessed a late fee of $12.50 for those who are re-certifying. Those unable to attend one of the workshops need to schedule time with their extension county office to watch the training video. Due to scheduling conflicts, many extension offices will no longer accept walk-in appointments to watch these videos but do offer scheduled dates and times to provide this training.
If you can’t attend training during one of the scheduled reshow dates at your county extension office, you will be charged a $10 fee to view the training at your convenience. If attending the workshops or watching the two-hour training video is not convenient, confinement site manure applicators may contact their local DNR field office to schedule an appointment to take the certification exam to meet certification requirements.
Applicators also have an online certification option, in which an applicator can take the training online at the DNR MAC eLearning site, https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.
Contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office for more information about the Manure Applicator Certification Program, or visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/immag/.
Women marketing grain series
starts March 12 in Denison
Classes will discuss various tools for marketing grain
With unpredictable crop prices and tight margins, marketing can make the difference in the profitability of corn and soybean production. How well farmers get paid for a year’s worth of work can be wrapped up in just a few marketing decisions.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Crawford County is offering Women Marketing Grain, a four-series class to help women to learn how to sharpen their grain marketing skills. Classes begin Thursday, March 12 and continue March 19, March 26 and April 2 at the Crawford County Extension Office, 35 South Main Street, Denison.
“No prior crop marketing experience is necessary,” said Tim Christensen, ISU Extension farm management specialist. “But if you have been marketing grain for your farm business, that experience will likely prove to be beneficial in helping you learn more in this series of classes.”
The four-session Women Marketing Grain Series will be offered to assist women in developing plans for marketing old and new crop corn and soybeans.
The course will be taught by ISU Extension specialists and local ag business professionals with grain marketing experience. Women will learn how to manage price risk using marketing tools like forward contracts, futures and options contracts, alternative marketing contracts, and crop insurance. Participants will learn how to access online decision tools and to develop a marketing plan.
Classes are 6-9 p.m. with a meal served at 5:30 p.m. Cost for the series is $75. Register by March 5. Register by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach – Crawford County office at 712-263-4697 or online at www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/.
