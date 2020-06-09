Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Crawford County has been rescheduled as a virtual/online event for the week of June 15-20.
Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority, said Suzanne Mages, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Mages. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
She invited people in the county to join in, be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving changes.
“Join us virtually and continue the fight from home, and be a part of the Relay For Life of Crawford County as we Relay on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/crawfordcountyia/,:” said Mages. “Please be sure to ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ our page to keep up to date.”
Mages said the American Cancer Society’s mission matters more than ever. The needs of people facing cancer continue and so does the society’s work.
Cancer patients still need support during the coronavirus pandemic. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need.
Mages invited people to visit www.relayforlife.org/crawfordcountyia for more information about the virtual event and how they can get involved.
