SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Denise Darnell Colecio, Des Moines, Driving on wrong side of two way highway; $195
Elijah Jaydin Michael Austin Ashworth, Deloit, violations of conditions of restricted license; $127.50
Justin Russ Johannsen, Kiron, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $161.25
Jeremy Bruce Paulsen, Schleswig, registration violation; $100.50
Davis S Adams, Omaha, NE, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50
Nicholas James Yirkovsky, Schleswig, operating a non-registered vehicle; $161.25
Nicholas James Yirkovsky, Schleswig, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $566.25
James Robert McConnell, Manilla, no valid driver’s license; $335
Roger Lawrence Slechta Jr., Charter Oak, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $566.25
Roger Lawrence Slechta Jr., Charter Oak, operating a non-registered vehicle; $161.25
Jesse Eugene Baier, Carroll, violation of hazardous materials transportation; $330
Dale Keith Henkelman, Manilla, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Jerry Edwin Haymans, Manning, operation without registration card or plate; $127.50
Eric Duane Meyer, Lake View, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Marcelina Flores Torres, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
Zachary David Gray, Columbus, NE, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Christopher Michae Ray Hanson, Carter Lake, failure to prove security against financial liability non-accident; $397.50
Christopher Michae Ray Hanson, Carter Lake, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Mario F. Martinez, Neligh, NE, driving or towing an unsafe vehicle; $262.50
Mario F. Martinez, Neligh, NE, unlawful use of license or non operators ID; $262.50
Alex Scott Lindblom, Sioux City, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
John Erich McCulley, harlan, operation without registration card or plate; $127.50
Paige Marie Schultz, Glidden, following too close; $195
SPEEDING 16-20
Patrick Michael Orourke, Woodbine; $242.25
Chase Michael Roeder, Ida Grove; $181.50
Matthew Lynn Swanson, Denison; $181.50
Maribel Avina De Zamora, Denison; $181.50
SPEEDING 6-10
Steven G. Lapke, Papillion, NE; $114
Chad E. Kalisch, Omaha, NE; $114
Sara Lynn Barnhart, Vail; $114
Jerry Edwin Haymans, Manning; $114
Jonathan Emmanuel Romo Rodriguez, Denison; $114
Jeffrey Paul Wendt, Denison; $114
Juan Jeffrey Molina, Vail; $114
Alexis Anna Bergamo, Kiron; $114
Gatluak Pal Tharjiath, Storm Lake; $119
Dylan Dale Johnston, Belton, MO; $119
Orlando Miranda Diaz, Deloit; $114
Kevin Michael DeWolf, Arion; $115
Atearend Joaquin Gaskill, Manilla; $119
Julie Marie Boettger, Denison; $114
SPEEDING 1-5
Brian Keith Collier, Sioux City; $92
Melinda Joan Shaffer, Harlan; $92
Emilio Santos Ramirez, Denison; $92
Ruth Edith Hernandez, Schleswig; $92
Kevin R. Hawthorne Jr., Omaha, NE; $87
Gatwech Jock, Omaha, NE; $92
Craig David Drees, Danbury; $92
Eric Manuel Gomez, Westside;$92
Terra Lynne Sell, Denison; $87
Salomon B Ramirez Lucas, Omaha, NE; $92
Paydon S. Winegar, Omaha, NE; $87
Krystle Ann Rasmussen, Harlan; $87
Elizabeth Marie Klocke, Charter Oak; $87
Tevin Alexander Jansen, Ankeny; $87
Andrea Garcia, Dow City’ $87
Sharon Kay Whitson, Harlan; $87
Cora Elizabeth Fox, Truin; $87
Nori Elizabeth Lara Villafranco, Denison; $87
Kimberly Anne Fineran, Manilla; $87
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
David Mark Patterson, Denison, unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $165.65
Beau Daniel Pounder, Anthon, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $397.50
Julian Barrientos, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $697.50
Elijah Jaydin Michael Auson Ashworth, Deloit, reckless driving; $147.75
Juan Lares Morales, Denison, unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $397.50
Oscar Leyve Flores Jr., Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.