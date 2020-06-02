Arrests and charges
At 1:51 a.m. on May 30, nine under-aged individuals were charged with possession of alcohol. The incident happened at 150th and R Avenue northwest of Dow City.
At 2:27 a.m. on May 30, Louis Vladimer Martinez Bracamonte, 23, of Carroll, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense, on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
At 1:52 a.m. on May 31, Michael Barrett was arrested for OWI, 1st offense. The arrest took place at Highway 30 and 2 Mile Road near Dow City.
At 5:33 p.m. on May 31, David Starck Mark Patterson, 54, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication at South Main Street and Highway 30 in Denison.
On May 31, Abigail Lynn Wight, 23, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Crawford County Jail.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident was reported on May 24. At approximately 6:53 p.m. a Denison police officer spoke with the driver of a red 2011 Chrysler Town & Country van who stated she was not sure when or where her vehicle was struck. She said she had been running errands throughout town and discovered white paint transferred to her vehicle when she was at the parking lot at Walmart. The investigating officer reviewed surveillance footage from Walmart; it did not provide any new information. The van received $1,400 damage to the rear passenger side.
A two-vehicle accident happened at 10 a.m. on May 28 on South Main Street in Denison. John Edward Keim, 52, of Charter Oak, was driving a maroon 2006 Ford F250 pickup and was stopped at a work zone area at the intersection of South Main Street and 7th Avenue South when he noticed a construction truck coming in his direction. Keim stated that he looked in his rear view mirror to see if any vehicles were behind him and stated there weren’t. He backed his vehicle into the front of a black 2006 Lincoln Zephyr that was waiting behind him. The Lincoln was being driven by Erin Ann Fritz, 21, of Deloit. No injuries were reported. Fritz’s vehicle received $4,000 damage to the front driver’s side corner. Keim’s vehicle also received $4,000 damage.
A two-vehicle accident happened at 8:06 a.m. on May 29 at the intersection of Highway 30 and South 20th Street in Denison. Sara Ann Hansen, 24, of Dow City, was driving a blue 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier east on Highway 30 and made a left turn onto South 20th Street. Paul Theodore Cromwell Jr., 50, of Wall Lake, was driving a white 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Highway 30 when Hansen turned in front of him, causing his motorcycle to strike the rear fender and bumper on the passenger’s side of the car. No injuries were reported. Hansen was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn. Her car received $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Cromwell’s motorcycle received $3,000 damage to the front middle.
A two-vehicle accident happened at 12:37 p.m. on May 29 at the intersection of South 9th Street and Highway 30 in Denison. Megan Jean Ellerbeck, 23, of Schleswig, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Sportage north on South 9th Street and was intending to turn left to go west on Highway 30. Nicole Ann Winey, 40, of Deloit, was driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Town & Country van east on Highway 30 and was moving from the left lane into the right lane. Ellerbeck said she saw the right turn signal on Winey’s van and anticipated her turning onto South 9th Street instead of continuing east. Winey said that she struck the left side of her head on the driver’s side window but denied any medical attention. Ellerbeck was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. Her vehicle received $4,000 damage to the front and middle driver’s side. Winey’s vehicle received $5,000 to the front middle.
Theft
At 6 a.m. on May 30, Poe Kwa Si, of Denison, reported a burglary at his residence. Taken was a Ruger .45 NRA Special Edition semi-automatic pistol valued at $500.
Dog bite
At 4:56 p.m. on May 30, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center was advised that R.J. Freese, 25, of Boyer, had been bitten on his right hand by dogs that were fighting on his property. He is the owner of the dogs. He was advised to seek medical attention for the bite if he saw the need and was advised to keep and watch the dog that bit him. The dog is current on all shots.
Miscellaneous
At 1:50 p.m. on May 29, a report was called into the law enforcement center about 10 vehicles racing up and down a road by 1722 130th Street, kicking up dust.
At 7:51 p.m. on May 29, Jim Bral reported losing a Social Security card while at the courthouse or walking to his vehicle from the courthouse.
At 11:52 a.m. on May 31, Dean Wordekemper reported an abandoned vehicle with no plates and the back window broken out.
At 12:06 p.m. on May 31, the Union Pacific Railroad reported trespassers getting off the rain and walking east at Westcott Road and Highway 30 southwest of Denison.
