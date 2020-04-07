Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Apr. 7
City Hall County Chambers
This will be an electronic meeting via conference call. To join the meeting call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.
The meeting (audio only) will be live streamed on the City of Denison’s Facebook page.
Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes for March 14 and March 17 council meetings, March 17 planning meeting and March 31 special meeting; approve the bills; approve liquor license for Hy-Vee food store; approve tax abatement application from Gary and Jill Sebern
Regular agenda: public forum (5-minute limit), motion to approve early retirement policy, motion to approve quote from Boeck Constructon for FEMA disaster No. 4421-DR-IAjob, discussion on setting another planning meeting, discussion on cameras for city property, mayor’s and city manager’s reports, closed session to discussed collective bargaining
