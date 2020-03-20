The Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board will consider a number of issues related to COVID-19 at a special meeting on Monday, March 23.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the DMU meeting room at West Broadway and 7th Street.
Following is the agenda.
1. Late Payment Penalties
- A. Discuss waiving of customer late payment penalties through May 1, 2020
2. COVID-19 Policy
- A. Consider Denison Municipal Utilities COVID-19 policy
3. Employee Isolation Policy
- A. Consider Denison Municipal Utilities Employee Isolation Policy
4. Any Other Business
5. Adjournment
