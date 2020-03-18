In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) lobby will be closed to the public effective March 18 until further notice.
We encourage our customers to use alternate payment options until further notice.
• Dropbox: Check, money order or cash payments can be put into the outside drop box along the east driveway. Keep in mind that extra cash will be applied to your account as no cash back will be given with these policies. Please include your name and service address with your payment if you don’t have your payment stub
• Online payments may be made at www.dmuonline.com click on the link to pay your utility bill. Please call the DMU office if you need your account number.
• Telephone payments can be made by calling 712-263-4154 and select 1 to make a payment or 2 to speak to a customer service representative to assist you with making your utility payment
• Automatic withdrawal of DMU payments from your checking or savings account. Enrollment forms are available at www.dmuonline.com and can be dropped off in our outside drop box. Payments are withdrawn on the 27th of the month.
• Contact the DMU office if you wish to enroll in a recurring credit or debit card payment
• You may leave your utility payment at Crawford County Bank, Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa
In the event of needing new service, the application for service is available at www.dmuonline.com; click on the link Need our Services. The application for service needs to be completed by anyone 18 years and older living in the residence along with a copy of a photo ID of each person over 18 years old. You can take a picture of the photo IDs and email them to cwessel@dmuonline.com if you aren’t able to copy them. Please contact the DMU Business office at 712-263-4154 to determine the deposit required for your service address.
If you need to change or discontinue your utility service, please call the DMU Office at 712-263-4154
The office will remain staffed during the normal business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at this time. If that changes in the coming weeks, we will notify our customers at that time.
The meeting room at DMU has also been closed until further notice.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all learn to navigate around the current recommendations while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
Rory Weis
General Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.