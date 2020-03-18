Weather Alert

...BLOWING SNOW AND FLASH FREEZE NORTHWEST IOWA TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...RAIN HAS TRANSITIONED TO SLEET AND SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OVERNIGHT OF UP TO HALF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 TO 45 MPH MAY RESULT IN BLOWING SNOW. THE SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN A FLASH FREEZE. * WHERE...NORTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. THE IOWA DOT HAS ALREADY REPORTED SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&