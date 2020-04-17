Meeting via
conference call
Denison Municipal Utilities Board
4:30 p.m., Mon., Apr. 20
DMU Board Room
West Broadway and 7th Street
Agenda: approval of March 16 and March 23 meeting minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports, public hearing for budget amendment, consider resolution for amendment of fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, consider pay request No. 8 for water main replacement project, consider pay request No. 23 for wastewater improvement project, approve summer help wages, consider proposal for compensation program assessment and salary plan, approve electric apprentice wage increase, consider amendment to policy handbook section 2.11 physical examinations, consider competitive quotes for replacement of lime press pumps, consider pay request No. 2 for pressate line relocation project, provide COVID-19 update and review of local, state and Centers for Disease Control recommendations, discuss waiving of customer late payment penalties through June 1 due to COVID-19, discuss suspension of disconnection of service for non-payment per the Iowa Utilities Board order, CARES Act over-the-counter drugs amendment, any old or new business
Persons wishing to address the board at this meeting should indicate their desire to do so with the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Denison Municipal Utilities not later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephone request: Denison Municipal Utilities, W. Broadway & 7th St., Denison, Iowa 51442, 712-263-4154
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.