The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County will host its first Legislative Coffee of the Iowa Legislative session tomorrow, February 8.
The event will take place from 10-11 a.m. in the Angus Room at Cronk’s Cafe in Denison.
The Legislative Coffee is offered as a chance for citizens to receive updates from their representatives on legislative priorities and for citizens to make their voices heard on important issues. The public is encouraged to attend to engage with their government leaders.
The next Legislative Coffee will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 10-11 a.m., also at Cronk’s Cafe.
For more information, contact the CDC Office at 712-263-5621.
