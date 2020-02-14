The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, city officials, project owners and others will celebrate the beginning of a new housing development in Denison with a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. today.
The location of the Denison Housing Development LLC project is on North 16th Street just north of Denison High School.
Evan Blakley, the CDC executive director, said at a recent city council meeting that the initiative could be the largest owner-occupied spec housing project in Denison in decades.
The groundbreaking ceremony today is for Phase 1 of the project.
The housing development will progress through further stages and could lead to 45 owner-occupied quality affordable housing units.
