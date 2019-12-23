In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, Denison City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, and Wednesday, January 1.
Garbage collection will take place normally on Tuesday for both weeks. However, collection on Thursdays will be delayed one day both weeks due to the holidays. Thursday’s pick-ups will take place on Friday, December 27, and Friday, January 3.
Beginning the week of January 6, garbage collection will revert to the normal schedule. For more information, contact Denison City Hall at 712-263-3143.
