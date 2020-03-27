The Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees will use a call-in process for the public to take part in the monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
The board determined based on the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more persons and the governor’s proclamation suspending statutes on requirements for public meetings, the meeting will be conducted electronically.
Public participants can listen to the conversation.
The call-in number is +1-414-655-0001
The meeting number 800 473 406
Meeting minutes will continue to be provided according to the board’s normal course of business.
Following is the tentative agenda as of Thursday: minutes, finance report, disaster privilege resolution/action, CEO report, closed session for credentialing with possible action in open session.
