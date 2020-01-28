Caucuses explained

by Kayla Epstein, Washington Post News Service

Note: Epstein interviewed The Iowa Democratic Party communications director Mandy McClure and University of Iowa political science professor Timothy Hagle for some insight into the process.

Q: How do the Iowa caucuses work?

A: Iowans who are registered with their party and will be 18 by Election Day are eligible to caucus. The Democratic and Republican caucuses work a little differently. President Trump doesn’t face a serious primary challenge, so everyone’s going to focus on the Democrats this year.

Registered Democratic voters head to their designated precinct location, places such as gymnasiums, school cafeterias, churches and union halls. There are 1,678 precincts in Iowa this year, plus more than 90 satellite precincts, 28 of which are outside the state.

The caucus chairs will open the proceedings and voters are likely to get last-minute pitches from representatives from the campaigns. After that, voting for their preferred presidential candidate starts.

So begins the nation’s most consequential game of musical chairs.

Caucus-goers divide themselves into groups based on their preferred candidate, physically going to stand with their fellow supporters. At most precincts, a Democratic candidate needs to get the support of at least 15 percent of the votes at the caucus site to be considered “viable,” which means they get to hang on to their voters and get some delegates. The voters who chose viable candidates in the first round are locked in; they are not allowed to defect to other candidates in the second round of voting. They hand in a card with their choice and they can go home. (Those cards will create a paper trail in case a recount is ordered.)

When the figurative music stops, no candidates want to be in a situation where their group consists of a couple of people standing in a corner by themselves, but they’re not totally done for if that’s the case. They move into the next round, known as realignment.

Supporters of the nonviable candidates have a few options. They can go join a group supporting a viable candidate, or a different candidate who is close to the viability threshold and needs help hitting 15 percent. Or, they could try to woo caucus-goers away from other nonviable candidates to help support their candidate. Or, they can just stick with their original pick, hand in their card and go home. In the realignment stage, well-organized campaigns will have representatives scurrying around trying to win over voters to their side.

Q: What happens when voting is over?

A: It’s time to translate those results into delegates. Delegates, after all, are the point of presidential primaries and caucuses. It’s delegates, not the sheer number of votes, that political parties count to determine who will be their nominee.

After the alignments, the viable candidates will be allocated what’s called “State Delegate Equivalents (SDE),” according to their performance at that site.

These delegates, through a process involving Democratic Party math and the state convention, will eventually correlate to the number of national delegates a candidate gets at the national conventions.

The Iowa Democratic Party doesn’t declare a winner, but historically the person with the most SDEs has been considered the winner. However, with the first- and second-round results being reported out this year, it’s conceivable candidates could have more opportunities to spin the results in their favor.

Registered Republican voters show up at their caucus site, hear some speeches and vote for their preferred candidate. The votes are counted and the delegates are elected to the county convention based on the proportion of support a candidate receives.

Q: What is different this year?

A: The Democrats have made some pretty significant changes to their caucus system this year in an attempt to make it more open, transparent and efficient, McClure said. They are also trying to clean up some things that have caused controversy in past caucuses.

Q: What are the main changes?

A: There are going to be only two “alignment” rounds this year, so, fewer rounds of musical chairs.

Once candidates hits the 15 percent viability threshold at a precinct caucus, their status as viable is locked in. The candidate can gain more voters in the second alignment round by trying to lure voters from nonviable candidates, but they don’t have to worry about losing any. In the past, people could defect in subsequent realignment rounds, which caused all kinds of chaos.

The party will be reporting out the results of both the first and second alignment, which Hagle said gives candidates more opportunities to spin results in their favor if they improve in the second round.

The Iowa Democratic Party has opened up more than 90 satellite caucus sites for registered Iowa voters in the state, around the country and internationally in an attempt to make their primary more accessible. Some of the satellite sites will serve residents who are most comfortable in a language other than English, while others will allow people to caucus in a location other than their home precinct in case they’re unable to get there in time.

Out-of-state satellite caucuses will occur in places where enough full-time residents spend the winter to merit satellite caucuses, such as Florida and Arizona, and on some out-of-state college campuses.

There are also three international locations: Paris; Glasgow, Scotland; and Tblisi, Georgia.

The Iowa party had proposed virtual caucuses in an effort to make the process more accessible to all Iowa Democrats, but the Democratic National Committee declined the change, over security concerns.