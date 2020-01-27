Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden waves to the audience during a Biden for President campaign stop at Boulders Conference Center in Denison in late November.

Dr. Jill Biden will host events in Denison and Carroll on a campaign trip on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

She will be at Norelius Community Library in Denison. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. today. The event will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/211517/.

Dr. Biden will host an event in Carroll at 3:15 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m.

Information regarding the location was not on the Biden for President website as of 9 a.m. Monday. Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/211523/.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.