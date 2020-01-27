Dr. Jill Biden will host events in Denison and Carroll on a campaign trip on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
She will be at Norelius Community Library in Denison. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. today. The event will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/211517/.
Dr. Biden will host an event in Carroll at 3:15 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m.
Information regarding the location was not on the Biden for President website as of 9 a.m. Monday. Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/211523/.
