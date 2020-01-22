U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and Secretary Julián Castro will attend several events across western Iowa this week on behalf of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for president.
Warren is a U.S. Senator and a Democrat from Massachusetts.
A Denison Meet & Greet with Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Joaquin Castro will begin on Wednesday, January 22, beginning at 2:15 p.m. at El Jimador, 2506 4th Avenue South.
The public is asked to RSVP at the following web address:
