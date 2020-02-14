Denison City Hall closed for Presidents’ Day
No delay for garbage pickups
In observance of Presidents’ Day, Denison City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 17.
Garbage pickups will not be delayed. They will still take place on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
For answers to any questions, call city hall at 712-263-3143.
- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 17
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Agenda: minutes, bills, financial reports, resignations, appointments, discussion on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, discussion on March regular meeting date and time (March 23 at 5:30 p.m.), move regular board meeting in April to meet budget certification date (April 13 at noon), approval of out-of-state trip for mariachi band to Minneapolis (March 26-28), staffing discussions for 2020-2021 school year, administrator updates
The school board will also take up the second reading of the following board policies: 104 anti-bullying/anti-harassment, 104R1 anti-bullying/anti-harassment investigation procedures, 401.13 staff technology use/social networking, 401.13R1 staff technology use/social networking regulation, 402.2 child abuse reporting, 403.6 drug and alcohol testing program, 403.6E1 drug and alcohol testing program notice to employees, and 403.6E1 drug and alcohol testing program and pre-employment testing written consent to share information.
- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Tue., Feb. 18
- DMU Board Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Agenda: approve 2020 board of trustee officers, minutes, bills, finance reports acceptance for filing, consider change order No. 12 and pay request No. 21 for wastewater improvement project, consider pay request No. 6 for water main replacement project, consider competitive quotes for pressate line relocation, consider transformer bids, consider proposal for employee compensation program assessment and salary plan, consider renewing mowing contract, public hearing on fiscal year 2020-2021 budget and approve resolution to approve budget, consider approval of final report and rate resolution on water cost of service, adopt resolution to designate authorized representative for DMU as member of Missouri Basin Municipal Power Agency doing business as Missouri River Energy Services, adopt resolution designation of authorized representative for Missouri Basin Municipal Electric Cooperative Association, any old or new business
- Boyer Valley School board
- 6 p.m., Wed., Feb. 19
- BV South Board Room, Dunlap
Agenda: minutes, principals’ reports, superintendent’s report, discussion item - bus, open forum, approval of major purchases and personnel, approve booster club requests, approve LGRP, approve Campus Care family handbook, discuss adding FCS and preschool staff, discuss vehicles, discuss Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress test results, closed session for negotiations
