- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Feb. 4
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda
Minutes, bills, approve hiring Amy Nelson as part-time dispatcher effective 2-4-2020 at $17.25/hr, approve Fire Chief Cory Snowgren attending Assistance to Firefighter Grant peer review in Maryland March 29-April 3
Regular agenda
Public forum (5-minute limit), department head reports, appoint Rachel Desy to the airport commission to replace Jay Mendlik, discussion and possible motion on Rotary Roads program, update from CDC on economic development and tourism, motion to approve setting public hearing for fiscal year 2019-2020 budget amendment, motion to approve resolution setting public hearing on maximum levy for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget (rescheduled), discussion and possible motion to amend early retirement policy, discussion and possible motion to amend solid waste contract with Carroll Refuse, discussion on amending ordinance on solid waste fees to include a temporary reduction in fees for a vacant residence, discussion on amending park regulations regarding the dog park, discussion on amending ordinance on airport commission to allow one member to live outside city limits, motion to purchase a new mower for flood control, motion to approve resolution approving affidavit of correction for Northwood 4th Addition second replatting of Phase 1-Lots 66-70, motion to approve satisfaction of control with Bohlmann Inc. on Northwood 4th Addition, mayor’s report, city manager’s report
- Crawford County Conference Board
- 5:30 p.m., Tue., Feb. 4
- 1st Floor Meeting Room
- Crawford County Courthouse
Agenda: minutes of February 19 (2019) conference board meeting, review cover letter, authorize chairman to sign contract for revaluation with VCS in amount of $312,880, review and approve board of review budget as $60,000 total, asking $150 per day with mileage at legal rate, renew term for Gayle Cose, request permission to use special legal counsel (if necessary) for board of review assessment issues (allowed under Iowa Code 441.41 with permission of county attorney), discuss current litigation, review proposed assessment expense budget for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, motion to adopt proposed budget for advertising, set date and time for public hearing on budgets, miscellaneous items to be discussed
Board of Review members
Mike Fruend, 13 years on board, term expires 2025
Robert Kroll, 15 years, 2025
Gayle Cose, 8 years, 2020
Berneil Preul, 22 years, 2022
Virginia Rasmussen, 29 years, 2023
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Feb. 5
- Cronk’s Café
Agenda: welcome Mayor Pam Soseman, welcome Rachel Desy as new commission member, approve minutes from January 8, manager’s report, discussion on adding another commission member, update on Phase 3 crosswind runway grading project, approve payment of bills
VFW Auxiliary to meet Feb. 10
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10.
The meeting will take place at the Chrome Spur in Schleswig.
Boy Scout paper drive on Saturday
The Boy Scouts from Troop 55 in Denison will conduct their February paper drive this Saturday, February 8, at the Pronto parking lot.
The Scouts will be there from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to help unload tied , bundled or sacked newspapers.
Acceptable papers may be brought in paper bags or cardboard boxes but not in plastic bags.
People are asked to limit the amount of cardboard they bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.