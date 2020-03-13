- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., Mar. 16
- DMU Board Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Agenda: minutes, bills, monthly finance report, consider approving insurance renewal policy, consider pay request No. 7 for water main replacement project, consider pay request No. 22 and change order No. 13 for wastewater improvement project, set date for fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, consider final payment to release retainage for transmission line construction project to Watts Electric per final pay estimate included in final contract documents, approve final acceptance of transmission construction project as complete and sign final documents form FD/1 - owner’s acceptance of contract construction, approve resolution to accept transmission line rebuild project, provide board with update on Park Motel water main replacement project, consider proposal to replace fiberglass translucent roof assemblies, consider pay request No. 1 for pressate line relocation project, any old or new business
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 5 p.m., Mon., Mar. 16
- Boardroom at Dunlap Building
Agenda: principals’ reports, superintendent’s report, discuss memorandum of understanding for Skip the Trip - driver’s instructional permit on-line and Telehealth Crisis Response Team, open forum, approve financial reports, approve bills and claims, approve major purchases and personnel, approve booster club requests, approve memorandum of understanding, set date and time for public hearing on school calendar and budget, approve budget guarantee, discuss FY2020-2021 budget, discuss 2020-2021 school calendar, discuss building committee update, closed session for negotiations
- Region XII Council of Governments
- Executive Board
- 12:45 p.m., Thu., Mar. 19
- Region XII Board Room
- 1009 East Anthony Street, Carroll
Agenda: minutes, disclosures of conflicts of interest, vouchers for approval, old business, new business, executive director report, workforce report, transit report, local assistance report, other
