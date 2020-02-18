- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Feb. 18
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda
Minutes, bills, cash and activity reports for January, budget report for January, approve liquor license for El Michoacano
Regular agenda
Public hearings
Fiscal year 2019-2020 budget amendment
Maximum levy for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget
Public forum
5-minute limit
Reappointments
Doug Wiebers and Christy Welch to the Early Childcare Board and Doug Wiebers and Lisa Koch to the Northside Rec Board
Special event permit application
St. Patrick’s Day parade
Grant approval
Iowa DOT Agreement for a Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) for Avenue C and 7th Street project, motion to authorize disposal of old Christmas garland
Purchase
Mower for Flood Control
Resolutions
Resolution 2020-08 approving FY19-20 budget amendment
Resolution 2020-09 approving Maximum Levy for FY20-21 budget
Ordinance amendments
Chapter 31 – Airport Commission, to allow one member to live outside city limits
Chapter 46 – Park Regulations, to allow dogs inside the dog park to be off-leash
Chapter 105, Section 105.17 – Solid Waste Fees, amending garbage rates
Reports
Mayor and city manager
Fiscal year 2020-2021 budget
Presentation
Set public hearing
- IKM-Manning School Board
- 6 p.m., Thu., Feb. 20
- High School STEMBEST Classroom
Communication: thank you from John Koester Family
Consent agenda: minutes, financial reports, secretary’s report, activities report, nutrition report, accounts payable, open enrollment
Administrative reports
Discussion item
Facility planning with HAILA
Action items
Approve bid From Snyder for scope and survey
Approve 80/20 sharing superintendent agreement with Exira-EHK
Set 2020-2021 calendar hearing date and time
Approve April date and time board meeting to April 9 at 7 p.m. in high school STEMBEST classroom
Set budget hearing for 7 p.m. April 9 in high school STEMBEST classroom
Approve Policy 402.2 (Child Abuse Reporting) Amendment (change in last paragraph from every 5 years to every 3 years due to law change)
Approve personnel hires, transfers and resignations - Jeremy Nielsen - assistant baseball coach
Next board meeting will be March 19, 7 p.m., at high school STEMBEST classroom
- Norelius Community Library Board
- 5:15 p.m. Thu., Feb. 20
- Library Conference Room, Denison
Agenda: library accounts and bills, Friends report, director’s report, committee reports, update on foundation repairs, technology/computer upgrades, programming and ongoing library policies review, library investments.
