Meetings
  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Feb. 18
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Consent agenda

Minutes, bills, cash and activity reports for January, budget report for January, approve liquor license for El Michoacano

Regular agenda

Public hearings

Fiscal year 2019-2020 budget amendment

Maximum levy for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget

Public forum

5-minute limit

Reappointments

Doug Wiebers and Christy Welch to the Early Childcare Board and Doug Wiebers and Lisa Koch to the Northside Rec Board

Special event permit application

St. Patrick’s Day parade

Grant approval

Iowa DOT Agreement for a Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) for Avenue C and 7th Street project, motion to authorize disposal of old Christmas garland

Purchase

Mower for Flood Control

Resolutions

Resolution 2020-08 approving FY19-20 budget amendment

Resolution 2020-09 approving Maximum Levy for FY20-21 budget

Ordinance amendments

Chapter 31 – Airport Commission, to allow one member to live outside city limits

Chapter 46 – Park Regulations, to allow dogs inside the dog park to be off-leash

Chapter 105, Section 105.17 – Solid Waste Fees, amending garbage rates

Reports

Mayor and city manager

Fiscal year 2020-2021 budget

Presentation

Set public hearing

  • IKM-Manning School Board
  • 6 p.m., Thu., Feb. 20
  • High School STEMBEST Classroom

Communication: thank you from John Koester Family

Consent agenda: minutes, financial reports, secretary’s report, activities report, nutrition report, accounts payable, open enrollment

Administrative reports

Discussion item

Facility planning with HAILA

Action items

Approve bid From Snyder for scope and survey

Approve 80/20 sharing superintendent agreement with Exira-EHK

Set 2020-2021 calendar hearing date and time

Approve April date and time board meeting to April 9 at 7 p.m. in high school STEMBEST classroom

Set budget hearing for 7 p.m. April 9 in high school STEMBEST classroom

Approve Policy 402.2 (Child Abuse Reporting) Amendment (change in last paragraph from every 5 years to every 3 years due to law change)

Approve personnel hires, transfers and resignations - Jeremy Nielsen - assistant baseball coach

Next board meeting will be March 19, 7 p.m., at high school STEMBEST classroom

  • Norelius Community Library Board
  • 5:15 p.m. Thu., Feb. 20
  • Library Conference Room, Denison

Agenda: library accounts and bills, Friends report, director’s report, committee reports, update on foundation repairs, technology/computer upgrades, programming and ongoing library policies review, library investments.

